Things to do in the DC area: Memorial Day events, Strawberry Jubilee Fest … and more!

Across the D.C. region, there are several ways to honor the lives and legacies of those who served and sacrificed for this country.

Across the D.C. region, there are several ways to honor the lives and legacies of those who served and sacrificed for this country. Memorial Day is observed each year on the last Monday in May, but there are several demonstrations, parades and ceremonies occurring as well.

First, some of the large-scale events occurring include the National Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Along Constitution Avenue in D.C., attendees can see this parade live in person or online via livestream.

The National Memorial Day Concert is hosted later in the evening, starting at 8 p.m. This year’s performers include the National Symphony Orchestra and celebrities, such as Joe Mantegna, Noah Wyle and Andy Grammer, among others.

On Monday, “Flags In” is also held at the Arlington National Cemetery. At this event, approximately 250,000 small American flags are placed at grave sites for service members at the cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery in Washington.

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Sentinels, who are members of the Old Guard, place flags to honor the Unknowns, or unidentified service members who died in battle.

The Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery is also expected to host a formal program starting at noon that is free and open to the public. This program includes a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries.

Thousands of motorcyclists plan to ride through the D.C. area as part of the Rolling Thunder event. This annual motorcycle demonstration is hosted on Saturday through Monday, beginning at the Pentagon parking lots and then riding through the National Mall area of D.C. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to and demand accountability for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

For more events across the D.C. region, consider the following concerts, festivals and ceremonies:

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Jazz in the Garden

The Smithsonian’s outdoor summer concert series is back — and this year, the theme is “American Sounds,” a nod to the nation’s 250th anniversary. Starting this Friday, the series features Appalachian, Creole jazz, Hill Country blues and more, on Fridays, from May 22 through Aug. 14, except June 5 and July 3. To attend, guests must enter a lottery, which takes place the week before each event.

DC Black Pride

This year, D.C. Black Pride Week is hosted from Friday through Monday, with a variety of events to bring together community, culture and celebration in one place. Expect rooftop happy hours, workshops, comedy shows, film screenings, block parties and more.

Paws and Pour

The District Candle Lab is hosting a hands-on and pet-friendly pop-up with coffee, crepes, and on-site collar engraving. The event this Sunday is hosted in Northeast D.C. with free general admission.

Maryland

Del Fest

In Cumberland, this family-friendly music festival is running from Thursday through Sunday. Del Fest is hosted at Allegany County Fairgrounds with ticket prices that vary.

Asia on the Creek

Head to the Carroll Creek Outdoor Amphitheater this Saturday for Asia on the Creek. The Frederick event is free to attend, offering lively cultural performances, delicious Asian cuisine and exciting, family-friendly activities.

Maryland Plant Festival

If foliage is your vibe, don’t miss the third annual Maryland Plant Fest on Saturday through Monday. The event features a variety of plant vendors, a makers’ market, food, live music and a book signing by plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter for his newest book, “Unfurled: Designing a Living Home.” The event is free to attend.

Hometown Holidays

In Rockville Town Center, expect a lineup of live performances across multiple musical genres this Saturday and Sunday as part of the Hometown Holidays event. Families can also enjoy kids’ activities, including yard games, crafts and kid-friendly performances.

Virginia

Strawberry Jubilee Fest

This Saturday and Sunday mark the launch of the annual Strawberry Jubilee Fest in Loudoun County. This event celebrates all things strawberry with live music, farm contests, wagon rides and games included. Tickets do not automatically include strawberries from the farm market. Can’t make it this weekend? The event continues the following weekend on May 30 and 31.

ViVa! Vienna!

For more than four decades, ViVa! Vienna! has been hosted in the Town of Vienna as a family-friendly event with amusement rides, food, crafts, vendors and entertainment perfect for all ages. Proceeds from the event support more than 70 local organizations. The event is Saturday through Monday.

Blast Off!



“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, the longest standing professional music organization in the U.C., is performing at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna this Sunday. The free event includes songs from popular musicals and marching standards from the Armed Forces’ distinguished songbook, as well as a fireworks display as the finale.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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