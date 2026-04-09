Things to do in the DC area: Upcoming collaboration dinners, film festivals … and more!

April is shaping up to be a month of high-profile chef collaborations across the D.C. area. Here are a few of the D.C. area’s most exciting culinary pairings.

Café Brûlot Coffee Cake from Brennans, an iconic restaurant based in New Orleans. (Courtesy The Occidental) Café Brûlot Coffee Cake from Brennans, an iconic restaurant based in New Orleans. (Courtesy The Occidental) April is shaping up to be a month of high-profile chef collaborations across the D.C. area, with one-night-only dinners and special menus bringing together some of the region’s biggest culinary names.

If your ideal night out involves a packed table and a once-in-a-lifetime menu, check out a few of the D.C. area’s most exciting culinary pairings below, listed in chronological order.

This Sunday, Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss, the executive chefs of contemporary Mexican restaurant Pascual, still have a few spots left at their first collab dinner of the year, alongside Michelin-starred Chef Chris Morgan of Joon. Morgan is also known for being a competitor on the premiere season of “America’s Culinary Cup” TV show on CBS. For this collab event, Morgan plans to make a Syrian seven-spice-cured lamb neck taco. Reservations can be made on Resy.

In Falls Church, Virginia, The Falls is hosting a four-course Zeitgeist wine dinner on April 15. Here, winemaker Mark Porembski and Executive Chef Miljohn Dimaano are pairing wines with a seasonal menu featuring stuffed quail, prime ribeye and baked caponata. Tickets are $175 per person.

Toki Toki Underground has a one-night, five-course collab worth considering, for the cost of just $69 per guest. Chef Ben Plyraharn of Urai is bringing his “Thai-talian” cuisine to the H Street restaurant with a Thai-inspired drinks menu available. Head to Resy for reserving this experience.

Brennan’s, an iconic New Orleans restaurant that is celebrating its 80th anniversary, is bringing a variety of signature dishes to The Occidental at The Willard InterContinental. The event, which runs from April 17 through April 19, features dishes like turtle soup, eggs sardou, chicory coffee cake and Brennan’s ultimate creation, the bananas foster. Find the full menu here.

CUT by Chef Wolfgang Puck is hosting chef Eric Adjepong, who is known for being a “Top Chef” finalist, Food Network host and also owner of the modern Ghanaian restaurant, Elmina. This collaboration is part of CUT’s seasonal chef collaboration series, called Duck Duck Chef, which is centered around its signature whole Jurgielewicz duck, presented tableside. The event with Adjepong is on April 21, priced at $155 per couple. Book on OpenTable here.

Chef Amy Brandwein, an eight-time James Beard Award nominee, and Chef Anthony Jones, of Marcus D.C., are collaborating as part of Centrolina’s chef’s table series. The one-night-only event on April 22 features four courses for $150 per person. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will support Jones’ charity of choice, College Tribe. Jones is a competitor on Bravo’s “Top Chef” season. Reserve your seat on OpenTable.

Oyster Oyster, in collaboration with Anne Arundel County, Maryland-based The Vineyards at Dodon, are coming together for a special spring wine dinner. This event celebrates the work of Dodon’s general manager Regina McCarthy and winemaker Kurtis Flaherty to restore the environment through biodiversity and regenerative farming. The tickets, which cost $215 per person, include a set seasonal menu and all wine pairings.

Two D.C. legends unite for a sweet collaboration. José Andrés and DOLCEZZA plan to launch two brand-new sundaes: an olive oil sundae and a Basque cheesecake sundae. The former includes Arbequina extra virgin olive oil soft serve finished with a drizzle of Arbequina EVOO and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. The Basque cheesecake sundae comes with Cana de Cabra goat cheese, finished with chestnut honey and cracked black pepper.

These offerings are available at select DOLCEZZA locations — specifically, H Street, CityCenterDC and at the Hirshhorn Museum. Jaleo will also serve the Basque cheesecake sundae, while Zaytinya will offer the olive oil sundae. They launch April 20 and will be available through May 10.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

With giant flower displays, helium balloons and elaborate floats, the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is one of D.C.’s most anticipated cherry blossom-themed events. The spectator event spans 10 blocks along Constitution Avenue. The event is free to attend, but reserved seating in designated grandstands vary in price.

Sakura Matsuri

As the largest Japanese street festival in the nation, there’s a lot to look forward to at Sakura Matsuri. The event, now in its 64th year, runs on Saturday and Sunday with live music, dance and cultural demonstrations, as well as art and food vendors. Tickets cost $20 for a one-day ticket or $30 for a two-day ticket.

Physical Media Swap

From VHS’ to cassettes to CDs and records, bring your working physical media to Rhizome D.C. this Saturday to swap with other guests in attendance. The event is free.

Jazz & Blossoms

At Franklin Park, this family-friendly, cherry blossom-themed event on Sunday promises live jazz, hip hop and art experiences. Reserve your free tickets on Eventbrite to receive lineup announcements and event updates.

Paws & Petals Yappy Hour

The Northeast D.C. bar, known as metrobar, is hosting a yappy hour where guests can meet adoptable rescue dogs, while sipping seasonal, cherry blossom-themed drinks. The event is free to attend.

City Cruises Live

City Cruises Live is an entertainment event series that brings musical artists, celebrity chefs, sports legends, TV personalities and other live performers to the water. Upcoming guests include Chris Lane, who will play a stripped-down acoustic performance this Saturday, as well as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mac McAnally later this month on April 21.

Maryland

Bethesda Film Fest

Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema is screening five short documentary films as part of the Bethesda Film Fest. The film screenings on Friday and Sunday also plan to have a discussion with the filmmakers. Tickets cost $15.

Gaithersburg Film Festival

For its second year, the annual Gaithersburg Film Festival runs from Friday through Sunday. The event includes a variety of shorts and feature films with panels and discussions as well. Tickets cost $20.

Mindfulness Nature Hike

Relax in nature this Saturday at the Clearwater Nature Center in Clinton, Maryland. The Mindfulness Nature Hike planned is a low-effort way to de-stress by walking on one of the trails in the site. Tickets cost $10 for residents and $13 for non-residents.

“The End of the World Never Minding Show”

In two showings this Sunday, Joe’s Movement Emporium is hosting Bread & Puppet Theater for a fun puppet show featuring an “upside-down situation, a revolt orchestra, screaming choirs and a reckoning with the catastrophe of logic.” The event is in Mount Rainier, Maryland, with tickets that cost $35 for general admission and $25 for children and seniors.

Virginia

Art of Pink

Celebrate cherry blossom season this Friday at Metropolitan Park in Crystal City, Virginia’s National Landing neighborhood. The Art of Pink event is an after-hours indoor/outdoor art showcase where guests can enjoy an exhibition featuring over 60 local artists showcasing cherry blossom-inspired artwork. The event also features pan-Asian bites and sips from vendors. The event is free to attend.

Spring Garden Market

On Friday and Saturday, have a blooming good time at the Spring Garden Market in Alexandria, Virginia. With $5 per person and $20 per car entry fees, the event promises plant lovers and nature enthusiasts an event with a specialty finds, original art, a garden marketplace, experts who can offer advice, plus delicious food.

Blossom Fest

This Saturday, enjoy a springtime event includes dozens of exhibitors, live music and various spring activities. The free Blossom Fest is located in the parking lot of Springfield Town Center near JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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