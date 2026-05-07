Things to do in the DC area: Rooster & Owl collaboration dinners, Books in Bloom festival … and more!

Michelin-starred Rooster & Owl has a lineup of collaboration dinners hosted throughout the month of May in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — and there's lots of other things to enjoy as well.

As part of the AAPI Friends of the Block collaboration dinner event series, Queen’s English chefs Henji Cheung and Sarah Thompson came to Rooster & Owl on May 6 for an event that highlighted Chinese flavors.(Courtesy Nina Palazzolo) As part of the AAPI Friends of the Block collaboration dinner event series, Queen’s English chefs Henji Cheung and Sarah Thompson came to Rooster & Owl on May 6 for an event that highlighted Chinese flavors.(Courtesy Nina Palazzolo) Michelin-starred Rooster & Owl has a lineup of collaboration dinners hosted throughout the month of May in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. These dinners, called AAPI Friends of the Flock, are hosted each week on Wednesday and feature collaborative prix fixe menus.

Upcoming chefs that Rooster & Owl Chef and Co-Owner Yuan Tang is collaborating with include Seng Luangrath of Thip Khao, Danny Lee of The Fried Rice Collective and Erik Bruner-Yang of Foreign National.

“Community has always shaped how we cook and how we gather,” Tang said in a statement. “This series is an opportunity to honor that through collaboration and to highlight the breadth, diversity, and creativity of AAPI cuisine.”

Tickets for each event cost $160 with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

ELEM x XIQUET Collab Dinner

There are still some seats left in Thursday’s one-night-only collaboration dinner between Chef Vish Mayekar of ELEM in Vancouver, Canada, and Chef Danny Lledó of Xiquet in D.C. Expect the dinner to “explore a refined exchange between Vancouver’s Pacific sensibility and Valencia’s Mediterranean heritage,” according to a posting for the event. The dinner costs $225 per person.

D.C. Arab American Culture Festival

For its fourth year, the D.C. Arab American Culture Festival is celebrating Arab heritage and music with a variety of artisans selling products from Morocco to Palestine, plus live entertainment. The event is hosted this Saturday at The Dew Drop Inn in Northeast D.C. with general admission tickets that cost $35 per adult and approximately $18 per child.

Georgetown Garden Tour

Go on a rain-or-shine garden walk with afternoon refreshments in Georgetown on Saturday. Tickets are $50 per person.

Spring Makers Market & Street Festival

The spring edition of the Friendship Heights Makers Market is hosted on Saturday. Nearly 40 local makers, artisans, food vendors and arts organizations are coming together at this outdoor market. Families can also expect hands-on art activities for kids and live music from local bands. Admission is free.

“Terrors of Irish Fairylore”

Profs & Pints, the lecture series hosted at local bars, is coming to Penn Social to present on the darker side of Irish fairylore. This lecture on Monday is headed by Brittany Warman, former instructor at Ohio State University and co-founder of The Carterhaugh School of Folklore and the Fantastic. Tickets cost roughly $15.

Maryland

Books in Bloom

For the 10th anniversary of the Books in Bloom festival, expect a vibrant event celebrating the voices of local authors and teens. Expect performances and readings, creator labs, an outdoor bookstore and more. The event on Saturday is free to attend and located in Color Burst Park in Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather District.

Takoma Flea and Takoma Porch Fest

Find a mix of vendors selling vintage clothing, jewelry, records, furniture and homewares at the Takoma Flea. Also on Saturday is Takoma Porch Fest with more than 90 musical performances performing on 24 porches throughout the neighborhood.

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, head to Woodmont Triangle in Bethesda, Maryland, for the Bethesda Fine Arts Festival. The free, rain-or-shine festival offers the chance to view and buy works from over 100 artists.

Virginia

Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives is heading to Fairfax, Virginia’s EagleBank Arena as part of his Tour Al Sol, celebrating three decades of his trailblazing fusion of Colombian vallenato, cumbia, pop and rock music. The event is this Saturday.

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market

Returning on Saturday, the Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market is coming back with more than 70 curated vendors in Alexandria, Virginia. Shop vintage, antique, thrifted and upcycled clothing, art and other collectibles. Admission is free.

Del Ray Urban Sketchers

If you’re a fan of doodling, drawing or urban sketching, head to Del Ray in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday. Del Ray Artisans is hosting a meetup with like-minded artists, starting at St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub.

“Pippin”

Shirlington, Virginia’s Signature Theatre is bringing to life the story of Pippin, the restless heir of Charlemagne, on his quest for purpose. Stephen Schwartz’s musical is adapted by Matthew Gardiner, the artistic director of Signature Theatre who has been described by The Washington Post as “one of the top young musical-theater directors.” The production runs Tuesday through July 26.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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