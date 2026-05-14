Things to do in the DC area: Yard Sale Extravaganza, Asia in a Bite Food Fest … and more!

Capitol Hill will be the site of a favorite weekend thing to do: a neighborhood yard sale! But that's not all that's happening this spring weekend in the D.C. area.

For shopping enthusiasts ready to search for the best deals, the Capitol Hill Yard Sale Extravaganza returns this Saturday. Expect a variety of wares, including children’s toys, household items, vinyl records, books and vintage items.

This event, hosted by The Hill is Home, starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m., though some yard sales may end early.

Find a map of the participating locations by visiting the The Hill is Home’s yard sale webpage.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Spring Night Market

This Thursday, Hi-Lawn in Northeast D.C. is transforming into a Spring Night Market, courtesy of Tiger Fork. The ticketed event, which costs approximately $8 per person, will have street food-inspired fare and unique sweets from restaurants, such as Chiko, China Chilcano, Chai Pani, CHIBOO and Love, Makoto, among others.

Guests can also expect lion and dragon dancing, a pop-up market and family-friendly interactive activities.

Bike to Work Day

Get your helmet ready because this Friday is Bike to Work Day. The annual event is free, with riders of all skill levels welcome. More than 100 pit stops are located across the D.C. area, offering free T-shirts to those who register and attend.

Fiesta Asia

The longest-running and largest, free Pan-Asian festival returns Saturday. The annual Fiesta Asia celebration features live performances, a variety of cuisine, kid-friendly activities, karaoke, cosplay challenges and cooking contests.

Capital Harvest on the Plaza Market

On Wednesday, the Capital Harvest on the Plaza returns for its 18th season outside the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. This year’s market runs from May 20 through Oct. 28, with more than 25 vendors featured and artists also featured on the first and third Wednesdays each month, thanks to market partner Capital Arts Collective.

Maryland

Gaithersburg Book Festival

On Saturday, this book festival comes to Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg, with tons of exhibitors, including authors, literary arts and merchants, literary organizations and publishers. Guests can also enjoy workshops on topics, such as comic character creation and fantasy world-building. The Gaithersburg Book Festival is Saturday and is free.

Paws in the Park

The Montgomery County Agricultural Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is hosting Paws in the Park this Saturday. Guests and their furry companions can enjoy live entertainment, vendors, music, plus games for dogs, as well as agility competitions and other contests. Tickets cost $20 for online registration and $25 for in-person registration. It’s free for children 12 and under.

Trolley Trail Day

Save the date for the fifth annual Trolley Trail Day. This year, it’s June 13 with a full day of activities to celebrate the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail and its connection to the regional trail network in the D.C. area. Expect fun runs, bike rides, trail skates, mural tours and live music.

Virginia

Spring Wine Festival

Mount Vernon is celebrating spring with a wine festival and an after-hours tour of George Washington’s mansion. The event is Friday through Sunday. Ticket prices vary.

McLean Day

Since 1915, this annual community festival in McLean has hosted carnival rides, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and much more — and it’s returning this Friday and Saturday. McLean Day is a family-friendly celebration with more than 100 exhibitors, plus a petting zoo and a magician.

ALX Craft Beer Fest

Atlas Brew Works is hosting the ALX Beer Festival this Saturday. Expect several local breweries in attendance, such as D.C. Brau, Port City Brewing and Denizens Brewing, among others. Tickets cost approximately $34 and include the first four pours.

Taste of Tysons Corner Center

In Tysons Corner Center, enjoy an array of food and beverage sampling, live cooking demos, giveaways and live music. The Taste of Tysons Corner event Saturday is free.

Asia in a Bite Food Fest

The Asia in a Bite Food Fest has several upcoming dates coming up across the D.C. region. Starting this Saturday and Sunday, the Asian street food festival comes to Ashburn and will make its way to the District again at Tingey Plaza the following weekend on May 23 and 24.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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