Things to do in the DC area: Holiday restaurant and bar pop-ups, DC Cocktail Week … and more!

Don't be a Grinch. Get in the holiday spirit this year by imbibing on themed cocktails. Prepare to sip and jingle all the way with the following festive D.C.-area pop-ups.

Here are the local restaurant and holiday pop-ups that WTOP has curated that you should check out.

The 50-foot heated spherical dome high atop Union Market, otherwise known as The Dome at Hi-Lawn, is celebrating the holiday season with the “Snowglow” experience this December. “Snowglow” is a European winter-inspired pop-up with a 90-minute light show with views that include the Northern Lights and other ethereal scenes.

Also expect cocktails and Alpine-inspired food included. Guests are invited to reserve the alcove experience in groups of two, four or six, priced at $35 per person. The experience currently has tickets on sale for Dec. 13 through Jan. 12. Expect a second release of tickets for the end of winter coming soon.

Expect tons of tinsel and twinkling lights at The National Union Building’s pop-up, The Jingle Bar. Sip on holiday-themed drinks and fare, while enjoying holiday games and music. The experience is ticketed, running from Nov. 30 through Jan. 5 with tickets that cost approximately $16 per person. The cost of the ticket includes a welcome drink.

Urban Roast in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood is perfect, Instagrammable fun. The bar has been decorated wall-to-wall with holiday presents and Santa figurines, plus a seasonal menu that includes a s’mores espresso martini, a holly jolly-rita and a hot toddy. Be sure to book a reservation ahead of time.

The Kelly’s Irish Times pub in D.C. has transformed its basement with the Christmas Underground pop-up. This pop-up runs through Dec. 28. Expect $14 themed cocktails like “Santa’s Vice,” which mixes house-made bourbon, peanut butter hot chocolate, chestnut orgeat syrup, angostura, cream and a whipped hazelnut topping.

For more places to get cozy, head to the El Chalet experience at Mercy Me. This heated, outdoor pop-up experience allows the public to enjoy boozy winter cocktails amid pines and chalet decor. The experience opens Dec. 3 with reservations opening the second Monday of every month at 10 a.m.

The Dupont Circle location of Swingers, the “crazy golf club,” has redecorated its space with Christmas decorations and updated its menu with themed drinks. Be sure to book ahead of time. One round of golf, which encompasses nine holes, costs $25 per person or $21 per person on Sundays.

The Afro-Caribbean restaurant and bar Lydia on H is celebrating the holiday season with a pop-up of their very own. The grand opening is on Black Friday.

For more holiday fun, don’t miss The Holly Jolly Bar at The Brighton. Located on The Wharf, this British pub has been transformed into a holiday wonderland, running through Dec. 29. General admission starts at $18 per person, which includes a 90-minute reservation plus one welcome cocktail. Late-night general admission is only $10, while all-ages brunch costs $45 per person, which includes one main entrée and a drink.

Also at The Wharf in D.C. is cocktail and sushi lounge ZOOZ, which is decked out in holiday decor, while serving drinks like the “Santa Clausmopolitan” alongside gyoza and spring rolls.

Starting Nov. 29, the Blitzen Bar pop-up at The Wharf’s Makers Union is also making the most of the holiday season with festive decor and cocktails.

Have a cup of cheer at U Street Corridor’s Lulu’s Winegarden, which is now known as Lulu’s Wine (ter) garden. Through early January, this holiday pop-up has several limited-time cocktails like “Santa’s Cookies & Cream,” which is a gingerbread-rimmed espresso martini.

Fa-la-la-la in love with Adams Morgan’s Miracle at Death Punch Bar pop-up this year. The walk-in establishment doesn’t require reservations this year. Now in its fifth year in D.C. proper, this pop-up celebrates the holidays with an expansive cocktail menu, plus the “Nice Shot” for the merry and the “Naughty Shot” for the brave.

Wondering where the Hanukkah celebrations are? The Shaw bar, Ivy and Coney, is back with their famous Shotnorah (which is a menorah you take shots out of) happening the first week of December.

If you’re in search of merrier events, head to Wundergarten in NoMa for their Winterfest, which includes dance parties, a European holiday market and a “Holi-Gays Pride Night,” among other festivities. The events run from Dec. 1 through 23.

In Alexandria, Virginia, there are two pop-ups to consider. Expect festive decor and themed drinks at Francis Hall at the Hotel Heron in Old Town, or head to Del Ray for the Joy on the Avenue pop-up. The latter option offers nibbles like “Nachos Navidad” and “Scrooged Egg,” with cocktails like “Cousin Eddy’s Eggnog” and “The Yulament.”

Elsewhere, both the Ashburn and Chantilly, Virginia, locations of Sense of Thai are hosting the Miracle pop-up. Running through Dec. 31, this limited-time event hopes to make your holiday season unforgettable with themed cocktails and decor, served with high-quality Thai food dishes. Reservations are recommended.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

D.C. Cocktail Week

Celebrate local cocktail culture with this weeklong event that invites over 100 restaurants and bars across the region to indulge in food and beverage specials for lower prices. The event spans from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. Find the full list of participating locations here and a list of extended happy hours and other events here.

Native American Heritage Day

The National Museum of the American Indian is hosting a variety of events on Friday to celebrate Native American Heritage Day. Expected live performances include hoop dancing by Zitkala-Ša, a writer, composer, educator and political activist for Native American rights.

Post Punk Flea Market Pop Up

Over 35 vendors and a live DJ are expected to set up shop in Atlas Brew Works on Saturday for this pop-up market. The family-friendly event in the Ivy City neighborhood is open to the public.

“Death on the Nile”

For those who love a good murder mystery, Ken Ludwig’s stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” is running at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater from Nov. 30 through Dec. 29. Tickets start at approximately $55, depending on the date and section.

Maryland

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Enjoy an outdoor movie screening at Maryland’s National Harbor with the family-friendly flick, “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Be sure to dress warmly for the event on Sunday, Dec. 1.

“A Swingin’ Little Christmas!”

Kate Flannery and Tim Davis with The Tony Guerrero Quintet are hosting a fresh take on classic ‘50s and ‘60s holiday specials with this part-cabaret/part-comedy performance. The performance on Wednesday, Dec. 4, is at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland. The performance will feature open captions. Tickets start at approximately $48.

Holiday fun at Calleva Farm

In Dickerson, Maryland, Calleva Farm invites the public to experience Christmas magic at their market and Christmas trail. The trail includes five themed scenes with dazzling lights, music and festive displays. Children can also meet Santa and enjoy bonfires with churros and stroopwafels. Handpicked Christmas trees are also available for purchase. The Christmas trail costs $30 for all, except children under five who don’t need a ticket, while the Christmas market is free of charge.

Virginia

Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration

Multi-genre-bending band, the Jonathan Sloane Trio, is coming to Jammin’ Java in Vienna, Virginia, to celebrate the birthday of the late, great musician Jimi Hendrix. The event on Friday costs $20 for general admission or $30 for “Premier Plus” tickets, plus fees.

Holiday Ornament Open House

For eight years now, Alexandria, Virginia’s boutique DIY studio, AR Workshop, has hosted the popular Holiday Ornament Open House. This year’s family-friendly event allows guests to make three holiday ornaments for $20 with a minimum of three ornaments made per guest. Seating is first come, first served with advance registration recommended. The event is on Saturday.

Holiday Maker’s Market at Port City Brewing Co.

On Saturday, shop from more than 30 different local makers while sipping craft beer at Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria, Virginia. The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly. For more holiday markets to consider, check out this guide on WTOP.

