Things to do in the DC area: Holiday markets, Umbrella Art Fair … and more!

As the holiday season approaches, the D.C. area transforms into a bustling haven of festive markets, each offering unique gifts, local crafts and seasonal treats. WTOP has rounded up over 25 of the best holiday markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

From the historic streets of Alexandria, Virginia, to the heart of Downtown D.C., holiday markets are springing up across the region, creating perfect destinations for finding one-of-a-kind presents and supporting small businesses. This year, WTOP has rounded up over 25 of the best holiday markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Expect something here for every shopper’s list and budget.

In D.C. proper, the public can head to the following holiday markets for all their shopping needs:

In Maryland, check out the following holiday markets for more goods to consider:

Finally, in Virginia, don’t miss these holiday markets:

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Talk with S.H. Fernando Jr. on MF DOOM biography

The Politics and Prose bookstore on 4th Street Northeast D.C. is hosting a talk with author and journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. on his biography of hip-hop legend MF DOOM. His book, “The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast,” provides a deep history of the artist and his lyrics, while also offering exclusive interviews with those who worked closely with DOOM. The free talk is Thursday, with first-come, first-served seating.

Umbrella Art Fair

From Nov. 15 through 17, the Umbrella Art Fair is bringing over 100 artists to Dock 5 at Union Market in Northeast D.C. The free event includes several events, such as a panel discussion on the power of art as a tool for activism and a film screening of a music documentary that showcases the beginnings of techno music.

Pottery on the Hill

The Hill Center’s annual ceramics show is back once again from Nov. 15 through 17 with artists from across the country showcasing and selling their artworks. Tickets cost $40 in advance and $45 in-person with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer included. The first 100 people at the door on the first day also receive a free, handmade cup by potter Dan Finnegan. On Sunday, the venue plans to host demonstrations of and conversations about the work of some of the potters in the show.

Chefsgiving

An all-female lineup of some of D.C.’s most celebrated culinary talents are hosting a charity dinner with a six-course menu at the Pendry. These chefs include Chef Candice Mensah of Hedzole, Chef Marcia Lozada of Moonraker and regional Executive Chef Jovana Urriola of Colada Shop. The Chefsgiving event Friday, which is reserved for those ages 21 and up, costs $225 per person and includes a $40 donation to charity partner, Regarding Her, a nonprofit that promotes the growth of female small business entrepreneurs.

D.C. Ethiopian Archives Day

At Sankofa Video Books and Café, the D.C. Public Library’s People’s Archive is hosting an afternoon filled with opportunities to learn about the initiative to preserve Ethiopian history in D.C. Guests at this Saturday event get the chance to display photographs and other memorabilia in a pop-up exhibit as well as listen to oral histories from members of D.C.’s Ethiopian communities and live Ethio-jazz.

Maryland

“Metamorphoses”

University of Maryland in College Park is hosting the Tony-nominated adaptation of Ovid’s poem “Metamorphoses” from Nov. 15 through 22. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and $10 for students and youth.

Screening of “Metropolis” silent film

The 2010 restoration of the 1927 black-and-white feature film “Metropolis” is returning to the big screen at the AFI Silver Theatre & Cultural Center in Silver Spring. The screening is accompanied by a live musical performance by the Anvil Orchestra and an intro by David Lefever of the Art Deco Society of Washington. The event is on Saturday, with tickets that cost $20.

“MJ The Musical”

Michael Jackson’s rise to stardom is being celebrated on the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore until Sunday. This musical, which is touring North America, has won four Tony Awards. Tickets start around $160 each.

Virginia

Friendsgiving at Lost Boy Cider

In Alexandria, Lost Boy Cider is hosting a free, festive event to celebrate friendship and provide guests the opportunity to spread good will at a “gratitude table” in order to donate to Wreaths Across America. The event also showcases a friendship bracelet station, candle pouring crafts, a photo booth and a “human slot machine.” The event is Friday.

Holiday Kickoff Celebration

Tysons Corner Center in Tysons is celebrating the holiday season early with a kickoff celebration event on Friday, with a pop-up market, fireworks display, giveaways — and Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance too.

DMV Chocolate & Coffee Festival

At the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, over 200 exhibitors are planning on hosting presentations, offering samples and selling chocolate and coffee for the DMV Chocolate & Coffee Festival. The event runs Saturday and Sunday with tickets that vary depending on if purchased early or at the door.

“Art & Sip – Twisted Trunk”

The Arlington restaurant Palette 22 is planning an evening of creativity and drinks on Monday with artist Jennifer Lancaster, who is going to guide guests to create their own painted masterpiece. No experience is necessary. General admission costs $65 per person.

