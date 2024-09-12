Things to do in the DC area: Oktoberfest events, Fall Makers Market … and more!

Say "prost" to the annual German celebration, Oktoberfest, this year in the D.C. region with brunches, stein-holding competitions and oompah bands.

Oktoberfest at The Wharf.(Courtesy The Wharf)

The German-themed beer garden, Wunder Garten, in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood is hosting five weekends of Bavarian games, DJ parties and beer. The Oktoberfest festival begins on Friday, Sept. 20, with a “Tapping of the Keg” ceremony and ends on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Prost D.C. is bringing back its annual Oktoberfest celebration, starting on Saturday, Sept. 21, and running through Sunday, Oct. 6. Upcoming events include a keg tapping ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21, Puptoberfest on Monday evenings with “puppy beers,” themed trivia nights on Sept. 23 and 30, and a stein-hoisting competition with a qualifier event on Thursday, Sept. 26.

For more German-style festbiers and Bavarian-inspired foods, ChurchKey is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21. For the strongest, the bar will also award prizes to those who win the stein-holding competition.

Bluejacket is encouraging wearing lederhosen for their Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, Sept. 22. Along with 10 German-inspired beers, expect a live oompah music band to add onto the fun.

Atlas Brew Works has three Oktoberfest-style events to anticipate at its Navy Yard, Ivy City and Alexandria, Virginia, locations from Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 21. Expect live oompah bands, authentic beer steins for purchase and food specials.

Several Dupont Circle restaurants and bars are participating in an Oktoberfest crawl on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event includes a costume contest and drink specials with early bird tickets that cost approximately $10.

In October, head to The Wharf for an Oktoberfest celebration that includes the 12th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash, a stein hoisting championship and polka on the pier. The event on Saturday, Oct. 5 is free and open to the public.

Elsewhere, Alexandria, Virginia’s HiFi Tex-Mex BBQ restaurant is inviting guests to enjoy Bavarian-inspired specials like smoke bratwurst and a pork schnitzel sandwich on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event also includes a stein holding competition with prizes.

Alexandria Bier Garden in Old Town Alexandria is also hosting a weekend filled with Oktoberfest fun, starting on Saturday, Sept. 21, with live music and DJs, plus the chance to share a two-pound pretzel.

Arlington, Virginia’s National Landing neighborhood is hosting an Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets for this beer- and food-filled event cost $10 early and $15 at the door. The event ticket includes a free first pour, and the first 500 guests will receive a complimentary National Landing beer stein.

In Manassas, Virginia, head to 2 Silos Brewing Co. for a three-day Oktoberfest celebration with authentic German fare, arts and crafts vendors, and local craft beer. The family-friendly event is from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Those in Vienna, Virginia, can also enjoy a large selection of beer, wine and live entertainment across multiple stages on Saturday, Oct. 5. The neighborhood’s Oktoberfest event also includes a business expo showcase and a vendor and artisan marketplace. Admission is free.

Maryland’s Germantown Town Center is also joining in on the Oktoberfest spirit with a free celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event includes live music, a parade, biergarten, artisanal market and business expo.

Frederick’s Oktoberfest in Frederick, Maryland, is hosted on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, with plenty of German food, beer, wine, music, dancing and fun for the whole family. Ticket prices vary.

For its 31st year, the Kentlands in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, Oct. 13, with traditional Bavarian music and fall-themed activities. Admission, shuttles and parking are free to the public.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Therapy Gecko

When you need therapy, consider turning to a (green) friend. Therapy Gecko is a popular online show where strangers reach out for heavy and heartwarming discussions with a man dressed in a gecko costume. The man behind the lizard disguise, Lyle Forever, is coming to Miracle Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 12, with tickets that range from $30 to $50.

“Twilight Zone: Hidden Wonders of the Ocean”

This Saturday, Sept. 14, is the premiere of ARTECHOUSE’s brand new immersive digital art exhibit, dedicated to the mysterious depths of the ocean twilight zone. Witness rarely-seen sea life in an experience developed in collaboration with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Ticket prices vary.

Celebrate Petworth

This free neighborhood festival brings live music and other programming as well as a dog show to the Petworth neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 14. Over 50 art vendors and exhibitors are also expected.

Clay Festival

This fifth annual festival on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Brookland Arts Walk focuses on the works of potters and ceramic artists. For more festivals this fall and winter, check out this guide on WTOP.

Maryland

Caliente Verano De Joe’s/Hot Joe’s Summer

In Mount Rainier, Maryland, this cultural Hispanic Heritage Month festival features performances, craft and food vendors and kid-friendly art activities. The event is on Saturday, Sept. 14, with pay-as-you-wish tickets starting at $0. For more Hispanic Heritage Month events, check out last week’s things to do in the D.C. area guide.

Storytime at People’s Book

Author Gabriella Aldeman writes works that make educational content accessible to Spanish-speaking families. For her latest picture book, “Squawk of Spanish,” she is hosting a story time at People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Movies on the Potomac

Head to National Harbor, Maryland, on Sunday, Sept. 15, for an outdoor movie screening of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” The event is free.

Virginia

Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 50th Anniversary

Alexandria, Virginia’s Torpedo Factory Art Center is hosting an anniversary celebration from Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15, with live music, face painting and art activities.

Fall Makers Market

The Made in ALX shop will have a market with 30 vendors as well as food and music at Port City Brewing Company on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Alexandria Old Town Art Festival

For its 22nd year, this free, juried art festival is back in Alexandria, Virginia’s Carlyle Square community on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15.

Colonial Market & Fair

Shop food and wares made by colonial artisans at George Washington’s Mount Vernon at the Colonial Market & Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15. The event is included with general admission.

