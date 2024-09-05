Things to do in the DC area: Fiesta DC and other Hispanic Heritage Month events … and more!

Hispanic Heritage Month brings a flurry of events to the D.C. region that allow the public to discover the cultural impact of the diverse Latino communities. There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

The national celebration, which runs through Oct. 15, first became law in 1988. This year, the D.C. area can expect several events showcasing the music, design, food, films and other works from Latin trailblazers.

Fiesta D.C. is the nation’s largest Latin festival, bringing up to 200,000 people together. This year, the event on Sept. 28 and 29 brings more captivating live performances, authentic culinary delights and handcrafted art, but also a potential record-breaking opportunity.

President of Fiesta D.C. Maria Patricia Corrales told WTOP there will be an attempt to cook a 20-foot-wide pupusa to celebrate Salvadoran culture and hopefully break a Guinness World Record. The pupusa, cooked at the intersection between Constitution and Pennsylvania avenues Northwest, will be made of cheese, pork and loroco, which is a flower bud harvested from a vining plant widespread in Central America and parts of Mexico.

Fiesta D.C. also includes a parade with traditional costumes and folk dances, plus the Miss Fiesta D.C. beauty pageant.

Other notable, upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month events to consider include the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs’ celebration of Salvadoran culture with the Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival on Sept. 15. The free event on Lamont Plaza in D.C. is set to feature cultural performances, live music and artisans.

The Octagon Museum is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with its Unity Through Design event, which celebrates Hispanic cultural and design contributions. General admission for the event costs $30.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Celia Cruz, the legendary queen of salsa, with a night of music on Sept. 20. The event includes salsa dance lessons, a dance party and a short panel conversation with Latin history and salsa music experts. The free event is at the National Museum of American History.

On Sept. 28, head to the National Portrait Gallery for the Fotos y Recuerdos Festival. The free event from Lil’ Libros inside the gallery’s Kogod Courtyard is perfect for all ages to learn about Latin trailblazers.

Elsewhere across Maryland and Virginia, there will be several celebrations to look forward to, including the Prince George’s Publick Playhouse’s free, family-friendly event with live music, dancing, arts and crafts activities and an exhibit by Puerto Rican artist Silvia Martínez. The event is Oct. 13.

For its fourth year, the College Park Aviation Museum in College Park, Maryland, is hosting the Latinas in Aviation Global Festival. Enjoy demonstrations and children’s activities as well as a bilingual story time at the free event on Sept. 14.

The AFI Latin American Film Festival runs Sept. 19 through Oct. 10 at Silver Spring, Maryland’s AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center. Now in its 35th year, it is one of North America’s largest and longest-running showcases of Latin American cinema.

In Bladensburg, Maryland, the Festival del Rio Anacostia event on Sept. 21 allows families to enjoy hands-on activities, such as crafts and fishing demos, plus free boat rides and giveaways.

For Fiesta Fairfax in Fairfax, Virginia, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Old Town Square on Oct. 5 with cultural performances, music, Latin food vendors and educational exhibits.

In Alexandria, Virginia, there is the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta outside Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library on Oct. 12.

Arlington, Virginia, is also celebrating the Festival Latinoamericano event with live music, dance, spoken-word poetry and more on Sept. 27 at the Arlington Mill Community Center.

Finally, the Manassas Latino Festival is hosted Sept. 28 at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Virginia.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Possessed: A Beetlejuice Party

Summerween is here, and so are parties that range from a little eerie to spine-chilling. This Friday, Metrobar is joining in on the pre-Halloween fun with a Beetlejuice-themed party, featuring live music, a “spooky market” and tarot readings from Skye Marinda, who WTOP has featured in a previous “Matt About Town” episode.

D.C. State Fair

This Saturday, celebrate D.C.’s agricultural, culinary and artistic talents with live music, demonstrations and educational workshops. The free event is at Franklin Park this year.

CatVideoFest

Meow! That’s probably what you’ll hear at this cat-focused video festival. Adding onto the furry fun is that 10% of all ticket sales will go to City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue. The event is at the Miracle Theatre on Saturday, with tickets that cost approximately $8.

Adams Morgan Day

This neighborhood festival on Sunday is taking guests on a journey of music, dance, history and culture with several live performances, exhibits and educational activities.

Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO”

From Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 15, Cirque du Soleil is swooping in on Capital One Arena with its production, “OVO.” This 125-minute show focuses on the colorful and acrobatics-filled love story between a ladybug and an “awkward, unusual insect.” Regular tickets start at approximately $60.

Maryland

“The Addams Family”

Located in Columbia, Toby’s Dinner Theatre is performing a comical feast for the production, “The Addams Family.” The production runs from Friday through Nov. 10.

Silver Spring Jazz Festival

With headliner Chucho Valdés, the 20th annual Silver Spring Jazz Festival on Saturday is set to include a full lineup of diverse local talent, including Dupont Brass and Marcus Johnson. The event is free and located on Veterans Plaza.

Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Self-described as the largest fine arts event in the D.C. area, the Bethesda Row Arts Festival is back with an outdoor gallery, showcasing a variety of mediums from over 80 artists. The weekend-long Bethesda event is on Saturday and Sunday.

Takoma Park Folk Festival

The streets of Takoma Park will open up to musicians and artists in a juried craft show Sunday. Also, expect a variety of food vendors. The event is free.

Virginia

The Washington Ballet

Join the Washington Ballet at the Filene Center in Vienna on Thursday. The event features George Balanchine’s Stravinsky Violin Concerto and a world premiere by dancer Jennifer Archibald.

Y2K Party

This 21-and-over-only party at Shipgarten in McLean is celebrating the fashion and characters from the ’90s and 2000s. The nostalgia-fueled event includes a costume contest, a live DJ and over 40 beer and cider options from local breweries to choose from.

U.S. Asian Festival

Experience the diversity of Asian cultures, flavors and performances at the U.S. Asian Festival at One Loudoun on Saturday. Expect over 30 cultural performances, plus lion and dragon dances, as well as a silent disco. Tickets start at approximately $25 per person.

Arlington Civitan Open Air Market

Arlington’s biggest flea market returns Saturday in the Interstate 66 garage at North Quincy and 15th Street. Approximately 1,500 people visit the flea market each month.

