Charles Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland mother’s boyfriend and his uncle facing charges for killing, burying her

Two men close to a Charles County, Maryland, mother missing since March 31 are facing charges in her murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra disappeared from her Waldorf home and was reported missing by her boyfriend on April 2.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says that several leads led them to an area outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County.

While searching the forest, detectives said they located Guerra’s body in a “heavily wooded area of the forest.” Deputies said that her body had been buried.

“While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. “On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Guerra’s boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24 of Waldorf, was charged with her murder and is in custody out of the state.

Prince George’s County Police have charged her boyfriend’s uncle Rolvin Eduardo Bererra, 37, of Waldorf, as an “accessory” for actions he took in Prince George’s County following Guerra’s murder. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

