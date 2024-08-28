DC-area fall and winter festivals, fairs and other events to look forward to in 2024

From cultural and community festivals to food and music festivals, the D.C. region has a wide variety of events to look forward to in the fall and beyond. WTOP has rounded up some of the many upcoming festivals, fairs, parades, exhibits and more to anticipate this year across Maryland, Virginia and the District.
September festivals and other events in the D.C. area
- Sept. 1: Festival Boliviano
- Sept. 2: Spill Fest
- Sept. 5: Pixal Fest — Short Film Festival
- Sept. 7: D.C. State Fair
- Sept. 7: Mount Rainier Day Festival
- Sept. 7: Rosslyn Jazz Fest
- Sept. 8: Takoma Park Folk Festival
- Sept. 8: Adams Morgan Day
- Sept. 13-15: Ukrainian Festival
- Sept. 14: Falls Church Festival
- Sept. 14: Maryland Wine Festival
- Sept. 14-15: Maryland Seafood Festival
- Sept. 14-15: Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
- Sept. 19-Oct. 10: Latin American Film Festival
- Sept. 21: HFStival
- Sept. 21: BLOMPPST Festival
- Sept. 25: Mosaic Fall Festival
- Sept. 26-29: Prince George’s Film Festival
- Sept. 27-28: D.C. Art All Night
- Sept. 27-29: “Because They’re Funny” Comedy Festival
- Sept. 28: Downtown Largo Festival
- Sept. 28: Unwine Festival
- Sept. 28: “Fotos y Recuerdos”: Hispanic Heritage Month Festival
- Sept. 28: Aslin 9th Anniversary Beer, Music & Art Festival
- Sept. 28: Virginia Beer Festival
- Sept. 28-29: Fiesta D.C.
- Sept. 29: Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival
October festivals and other events in the D.C. area
- Oct. 5: Taste of Bethesda
- Oct. 5: Art on the Avenue
- Oct. 5: College Park Day
- Oct. 5-6: D.C. Coffee Festival
- Oct. 12: Hops and Harvest Festival
- Oct. 12: Fairfax Fall Festival
- Oct. 12: Snallygaster
- Oct. 12: SE Community Arts & Business Festival
- Oct. 13: “UnShushed!” Film Festival
- Oct. 19: D.C. Wine Fest
- Oct. 19: Fusion Festival
- Now through Oct. 20: Maryland Renaissance Festival
- Oct. 26: Home Rule Music Festival
- Oct. 31-Nov. 24: Dino Fest
November festivals and other events in the D.C. area
- Nov. 2: D.C. Beer Fest
- Nov. 3: Alexandria Fall Festival
- Nov. 28-Jan. 5: “Season’s Greenings” holiday exhibit
December festivals and other events in the D.C. area
- Dec. 7: Holiday Boat Parade
