Races, emergency training exercise to close roads in DC area Sunday

Several roads in the D.C. area will be closed Sunday for a number of road races and an emergency training exercise.

Several roads in the D.C. area will be closed Sunday for a number of road races and an emergency training exercise.

See a list of road closures and maps of area races below. As always, tune into 103.5 FM for updated WTOP traffic information throughout the day.

Maryland

The Pike’s Peek 10K race in Montgomery County has runners starting at the Shady Grove Metro Station and finishing on Rose Avenue, just south of Montrose Road.

The race starts at 7:50 a.m. Find a course map here.

The Discover Downtown Columbia 5K and 10K races in Howard County will take place around The Mall in Columbia starting at 8 a.m. See a map of the course here.

Metro and Montgomery County first responders will hold a full-scale emergency exercise at Grosvenor from 7 a.m. to noon. Police presence in the area will be part of a drill. Metro & Montgomery Co first responders will hold a full-scale emergency exercise at Grosvenor on Sun from 7a to 12p. You may see heavy police presence, but it’s just a drill! These exercises ensure Metro staff & our partners are ready to provide rapid response in any scenario. — Metro Forward (@wmata) April 25, 2025 D.C. The 2025 SuperHero SuperDash 5K and 10K will run through Rock Creek Park starting at 7:30 a.m. See the course maps here. Virginia The George Washington Parkway Classic — now the inaugural PNC Alexandria Half — features 13.1 miles through the heart of Old Town Alexandria and out and back on the George Washington Parkway. There’s also a 5K that takes place in and around Old Town. The races start at 7 a.m. Find the course maps here. The Run Thru Reston race takes place on Reston’s extensive paved path system that will start and finish on the South Lakes High School track. It includes half marathon and 5K races beginning at 7:30 a.m. Find the course maps here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.