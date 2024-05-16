Things to do in the DC area: Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’, Bike to Work Day … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soileil's 'Corteo' at Eagle Bank Arena

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Cirque du Soleil is back in town, this time in Fairfax, Virginia’s Eagle Bank Arena with “Corteo.”

Olaf Triebel, artistic director of “Corteo,” told WTOP the show is centered around a funeral, but really it’s “a celebration of life.” The story goes through the different stages of a clown named Mauro’s life, from when he was a child until he’s an adult, and in true Cirque du Soleil fashion, it will include spectacular acrobatics, juggling acts, live musicians and more.

“It has a very human story to it,” Triebel said. “It might sound that the theme of a funeral is maybe not for kids, but it’s not told in a sad way. It’s a joyful show.”

The “Corteo” show first premiered in Montreal in April of 2005, and this will be its first time in Fairfax, Virginia. The show’s run at Eagle Bank Arena will only be for eight shows, from May 17 through May 25. Regular tickets start at approximately $29.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

My Body My Festival

This music festival is set to feature local artists with all ticket proceeds going directly to the D.C. Abortion Fund. The event runs for three days, from May 16-18, across several locations, including Songbyrd, Pie Shop and metrobar. Tickets start at $35 for a one-day general admission ticket, and the after-party tickets cost $25 per person with one drink ticket included.

Bike to Work Day

This free, annual, cyclist-loving event on Friday offers more than 100 pit stops across the D.C. region. The first 16,000 who register and attend at a pit stop receive a free T-shirt. The event is free with helmets recommended.

Saint Sophia Annual Greek Festival

From May 17-19, this Greek festival is expected to host several local musicians for live music and dancing, plus food vendors with gyros, spanakopita, beer and more to enjoy.

Africa on the Avenue

Celebrating the vibrant African immigrant community along Georgia Avenue NW, this all-day festival at Bruce Monroe Park is expected to include several live DJs, a vendors market and food. The event is on Saturday.

Five Minute Horror Film Festival

Get spooked at this short film horror festival, where every flick is five minutes long. The event is hosted at Petworth Neighborhood Library on Saturday. A filmmaker Q&A session follows the public screening.

AAPI Brewers Spring Tasting Party

The metrobar venue is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with brewers and makers all across the D.C. region this Sunday. Enjoy an afternoon tasting with dozens of pours of beers and canned soju, plus a discussion with the brewers who made them. Tickets cost $25. For more AAPI Heritage month events to consider in May, check out this earlier Things to do in the D.C. area guide.

Maryland

National Harbor CocktailPRO Competition

Several of the restaurants in National Harbor will have their best bartenders come together to compete to create the best drink on Thursday. Guests can also expect music and food. Tickets start at $60.

Flores Flamencas Festival

Delight in the sounds of Spain at this second annual festival, hosted at Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda. The event on Sunday is free and family-friendly with tapas, paella, sangria, festival crafts and, of course, flamenco music.

The Dundunba Experience for Women

With all genders welcome, this class is planned to focus on West African dundunba drumming with dundun, sangba and “possibly” kenken drums covered. The class is on Monday at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier. Tickets cost $18 for a one-class pass or $60 for a four-class pass.

Virginia

Lucketts Spring Vintage Market

For the 27th year, Lucketts Store is hosting a spring vintage market. From May 17-19, tickets to the market at Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville cost $15 for one-day general admission or $45 for an “early buyer” weekend pass.

BrewWorks

Witness an art battle between eight local artists this Saturday at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Get the full details in Jason Fraley’s article for WTOP.

Old Town Festival of Speed & Style

This Alexandria festival on Sunday celebrates the speed and performance of exotic sports cars with more than 100 rare supercars and motorcycles from around the world on view. The event is free and open to the public.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.