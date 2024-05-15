Sip beer and cheer for local artists in BrewWorks art battle in Lorton

BrewWorks at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is holding a family-friendly event this Saturday with local craft beer, live music, art and much more.

How would you like to sip local craft beer while cheering on artists battling on competing easels?

Head to BrewWorks at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, this Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

“BrewWorks is a long-running event for the Workhouse and it brings all kinds of people out on our quad to taste good beers and ciders,” interim president and CEO Rachel Kizielewicz told WTOP. “It’s a wonderful event that will be happening outside that is family friendly as well, we’ll have a wonderful mix of art in there with a live art battle, and then our 60 different studio artists will all have their studios open so attendees can peruse and enjoy.”

The art battle will feature eight local artists, including Abigail Horton, Simone Agoussoye, John Hartt, HKS181, Rodrigo Pradel, Edith Lopez Estrada, Serina Chowdhury and Emely Ramos.

“Each of the artists is invited to essentially use whatever canvas-based medium they want,” Kizielewicz said. “We anticipate that many will be painting with acrylics or perhaps watercolors, but we may see some charcoal pencils and other things. Artists are able to bring whatever they want and create on a designated-sized canvas.”

Each round will last about an hour. The first round will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., the second round will be held from 1:35 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and the final round will be held from 2:40 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Jason Bowers of JAB ART in D.C. will judge each round, determining which artists will advance through the bracket. The winner will receive a monetary prize, while the crowd will crown an Audience Award winner.

Visitors can also take home the artwork created during the battle in a raffle from 3:45 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

All the while, you can taste local craft beer from Bunnyman Brewing, Port City Brewing, Fair Winds Brewing Company, Ono Brewing Company, Lost Boy Cider, Barley Naked Brewing Company, Old Bust Head Brewing Company, Väsen Brewing Company, Heritage Brewing Company, Caboose Brewing Company, Buskey Hard Cider, Lost Rhino Brewing Company, Aslin Beer Company, Trouvaille Brewing Company and Mustang Sally Brewing.

“One of the big ones for us is Bunnyman, our brand new neighbors on campus,” Kizielewicz said. “They are going to be opening a facility at the Workhouse, planning for a Memorial Day opening, so this event will allow us to start to kick off what will be a long and fun partnership.”

Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, lawn games and a DJ spinning live music.

General Admission is $50, including a souvenir tasting glass and admission to the art battle.

VIP tickets are $90, including food and snacks provided by Glory Days.

Find more information here.

