Things to do in the DC area: AAPI Heritage Month events, Adams Morgan PorchFest … and more!

On Thursday, May 2, Fiesta Asia & Dance Asia are jointly presenting “Maskquerade: Moving Tradition Forward,” which is a dance showcase of “mystery and enchantment featuring Asian mask cultures.” This event is hosted at the Athenaeum in Alexandria, Virginia. Tickets cost $20 for general admission.

The Heurich House Museum is also hosting an opening reception for the art installation, “Good Fortunes,” by Asian American artist Xena Ni on Friday, May 3. The installation continues throughout the month with a closing night open house on Friday, May 31. The museum is also hosting a craft station on May 15 and lion dance celebration on May 18 with an “informal” Q&A with Ni.

The Smithsonian has a myriad upcoming events to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, including an artisan in residence talk with Bertrand Mao, who is an expert in Chinese calligraphy and Shan-Shui brush painting. This free event is on Friday, May 17.

Other events to get excited for include May Family Day at the Library of Congress. On Saturday, May 11, this event will feature AAPI stories that are in the Library’s collections. There will also be a mask-making workshop as well as a speech from award-winning author, actor and civil rights advocate George Takei, who will discuss his new book, “My Lost Freedom: A Japanese American World War II Story.”

The D.C. Public Library is joining in on the celebrations with a scavenger hunt at

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Neighborhood Library that runs from Monday, May 6, through May 12. Hidden around the library, there will be notable figures from AAPI history that families will have to find to win a small prize.

The Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Neighborhood Library plans to host an AAPI Film Festival from May 11 to June 1. The films featured include “Spirited Away,” “Moana,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”

Other libraries that will have activities include West End Neighborhood Library and

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Neighborhood Library, which will host kamishibai, or Japanese paper theater, on May 13 and May 16, respectively. Guests can also try their hand at Japanese calligraphy at the Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library on Tuesday, May 28.

The Japan-America Society of Washington, D.C. has two upcoming events, a book club meeting on May 13 to discuss “Scattered All Over the Earth” by Yoko Tawada and a family-friendly online Japanese home cooking class series, called “Ouchigohan,” on Sunday, May 19. For this next cooking class, the focus is on tofu miso curry. The cooking class costs $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

For more foodie events, Bold Fork Books is hosting a conversation with author Michelle T. King for the release of “Chop Fry Watch Learn: Fu-Mei and the Making of Modern Chinese Food.” The event on Tuesday, May 7, costs $5 for a ticket or $30 for a ticket and a signed book.

Get your trivia on at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, May 28. This month, the Gallery is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by focusing the trivia questions on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders from their collection. The event is free.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

