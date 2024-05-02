Things to do in the DC area: AAPI Heritage Month events, Adams Morgan PorchFest … and more!

All throughout May, WTOP is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with stories about the people and places shaping the D.C. region.
You won’t want to miss WTOP’s guide on the many Asian festivals that are expected over the course of the month of May. From the NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival to the Heritage India Festival, there are a wide variety of events to look forward to in the D.C. region.
There’s so much to do in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.
This time, we’re focusing this top section of the “Things To Do in the D.C. Area” guide on events that are related to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
On Thursday, May 2, Fiesta Asia & Dance Asia are jointly presenting “Maskquerade: Moving Tradition Forward,” which is a dance showcase of “mystery and enchantment featuring Asian mask cultures.” This event is hosted at the Athenaeum in Alexandria, Virginia. Tickets cost $20 for general admission.
The Heurich House Museum is also hosting an opening reception for the art installation, “Good Fortunes,” by Asian American artist Xena Ni on Friday, May 3. The installation continues throughout the month with a closing night open house on Friday, May 31. The museum is also hosting a craft station on May 15 and lion dance celebration on May 18 with an “informal” Q&A with Ni.
The Smithsonian has a myriad upcoming events to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, including an artisan in residence talk with Bertrand Mao, who is an expert in Chinese calligraphy and Shan-Shui brush painting. This free event is on Friday, May 17.
Other events to get excited for include May Family Day at the Library of Congress. On Saturday, May 11, this event will feature AAPI stories that are in the Library’s collections. There will also be a mask-making workshop as well as a speech from award-winning author, actor and civil rights advocate George Takei, who will discuss his new book, “My Lost Freedom: A Japanese American World War II Story.”
The D.C. Public Library is joining in on the celebrations with a scavenger hunt at
Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Neighborhood Library that runs from Monday, May 6, through May 12. Hidden around the library, there will be notable figures from AAPI history that families will have to find to win a small prize.
The Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Neighborhood Library plans to host an AAPI Film Festival from May 11 to June 1. The films featured include “Spirited Away,” “Moana,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”
Other libraries that will have activities include West End Neighborhood Library and
Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Neighborhood Library, which will host kamishibai, or Japanese paper theater, on May 13 and May 16, respectively. Guests can also try their hand at Japanese calligraphy at the Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library on Tuesday, May 28.
The Japan-America Society of Washington, D.C. has two upcoming events, a book club meeting on May 13 to discuss “Scattered All Over the Earth” by Yoko Tawada and a family-friendly online Japanese home cooking class series, called “Ouchigohan,” on Sunday, May 19. For this next cooking class, the focus is on tofu miso curry. The cooking class costs $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
For more foodie events, Bold Fork Books is hosting a conversation with author Michelle T. King for the release of “Chop Fry Watch Learn: Fu-Mei and the Making of Modern Chinese Food.” The event on Tuesday, May 7, costs $5 for a ticket or $30 for a ticket and a signed book.
Get your trivia on at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, May 28. This month, the Gallery is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by focusing the trivia questions on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders from their collection. The event is free.
Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.
DC
Capital Rare Book Fair
Booksellers from across the country are going to congregate at D.C.’s historic University Club in Downtown to showcase tens of thousands of rare books, historic documents and maps. The event spans from Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. Friday’s preview tickets cost $50 and include admission to the fair for the entire weekend. General admission on Saturday and Sunday costs $15, $10 for students and free for those under 16 years of age.
International City Food Festival
On Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, this free event at The Square food hall is expected to have international performances, food and crafts from around the world.
Around the World Embassy Tour
On Saturday, May 4, non-European Union embassies plan to open their doors for guests to be able to experience cultural activities like karate demonstrations and live dance performances. The Around the World Embassy Tour is free.
Build Day
The Hirshhorn Museum’s Build Day event on Saturday, May 4, is a family-friendly program that is ideal for those ages 12 and under. Expect hands-on maker stations where children can construct 3D structures, and exhibitions will showcase an LED sculpture inspired by Olafur as well as student-made 3D-printed building replicas.
Adams Morgan Spring PorchFest
Jam to approximately 80 bands at this year’s Adams Morgan Spring PorchFest on Saturday, May 4. This year, 20 locations along 18th Street NW will feature musical talent from various genres.
Kentucky Derby events
There will be several watch parties throughout the D.C. area for this year’s Kentucky Derby, which occurs on Saturday, May 4. A few worth mentioning include Derby de Mayo at Whitlow’s, Run for the Rosés at Lulu’s Wine Garden, and the Kentucky Derby Viewing Party at Jack Rose Dining Saloon (reserved indoor seating is sold out, but the rooftop terrace party is open on a first-come, first-serve basis).
Maryland
Rockville Arts Festival
For its 12th year, the Rockville Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, is going to showcase an outdoor festival and artisan market with art by 130 artists. There is also going to be food trucks and a chalk art competition. The event is in Rockville Town Square in Rockville, Maryland.
Movies on the Potomac
In National Harbor, Maryland, this outdoor movie series is expected to launch on Thursday, May 2, with “What About Bob?” but there will be plenty more films to expect this summer with “Moana” on Sunday, May 5, and “Titanic” on Thursday, May 9.
Sligo Creek Fest
The Sligo Creek Fest on Saturday, May 4, at Sligo Creek Open Parkway is going to feature live music, street performers, food vendors and kids’ entertainers.
Virginia
“The Winter’s Tale”
Starting Friday, May 3, the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre is presenting Lumina Studio Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors.
Spring Pop-Up Market
In Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood, a spring market will pop-up at Pat Miller Neighborhood Square with a variety of local artisans and home-based businesses expected to sell their ware on Saturday, May 4.
Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair
For more shopping, head to John Carlyle Square in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, May 4. The Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair is free and pet-friendly.
