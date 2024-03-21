Things to do in the DC area: Cherry blossom events, José Andrés’ new cookbook… and more!

Cherry blossom season is here, and that means that there is a wide variety of events on the way to celebrate the spring season and the pink flowers that come with it across the D.C. area.

Cherry blossom season is here, and that means that there is a wide variety of events on the way to celebrate the spring season and the pink flowers that come with it.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

The biggest, boldest, bloom-iest events

You can’t go wrong with checking out WTOP’s guide to the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which covers everything from how to get to the National Mall to who is performing this year at the opening ceremony on Saturday, March 23.

There’s also the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade that’s scheduled for Saturday, April 13, that will include entertainers like “The Sugar Hill Gang” and American Idol 2023 finalist Colin Stough.

The Wharf is hosting their annual Bloomaroo celebration, which involves over seven live bands performing on several stages, including Yani the Band, the Chuck Brown Band and Pink PaLiSh.

Enjoy activities like koi kite decorating, a haiku creation station, karaoke stage, balloon artist, a tea garden with matcha tea sampling and more. The festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 30 due to the inclement weather this weekend.

Other notable upcoming events include Sakura Sunday on March 24 at the National Harbor in Maryland; Petalpalooza on Saturday, April 6, at the Capitol Riverfront, which is capped off with a fireworks show; and the Japanese street festival, known as Sakura Matsuri, on April 13 and 14.

Notable free events

First, check out the Blossom Kite Festival on the Washington Monument grounds. The event is planned for March 30.

The Wunder Garten outdoor beer garden in NoMa is also hosting a myriad of events all month long through April 7 for their Cherryfest celebrations. They involve three weekends of cherry blossom cocktails, cherry blossom beer, a sake bar, trivia nights on Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as a paint and sip event.

Later, on March 29, dance the night away at the Nicki Minaj Pink Friday Dance Party, hosted in partnership with National Cherry Blossom Festival. Admission is free.

Benjamin McEvoy, event coordinator at Wunder Garten, told WTOP, “We’ll have tons of pink cherry blossom décor hanging from the ceiling and everywhere. We already have some cherry blossoms on site that are just at peak bloom right now. So, it’s a total cherry blossom experience.”

Upcoming arts and music events

On Saturday, March 23, check out National Harbor’s free movie night in celebration of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The screening is for the romantic fantasy, “Fireworks,” which is from Genki Kawamura, the same producer of the popular animé, “Your Name.”

Jazz & Blossoms, located at Franklin Park, is a free outdoor extravaganza with a musical backdrop. Alongside the sounds of Grammy Award-winning hip-hop trio Digable Planets and other musical artists along the course of the day, there is also a kid’s zone with face painting, balloon artistry and more. This event is on April 7.

For the seventh year, ARTECHOUSE is hosting a cherry blossom-themed immersive exhibition. This time, it’s inspired by the Isekai genre of animé. When delving into “ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds,” guests can also enjoy augmented reality beverages with animations that burst forth from the cocktails while using the ARETCHOUSE mobile app. This exhibition runs through June 1.

Events perfect for foodies

The Fairmont is hosting Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea service on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning March 23 through April 14. The menu includes highlights like lychee and red cherry vanilla blossom macarons and scones flavored with cherry rose and vanilla blossom. Afternoon Tea is priced at $95 per person.

The Waldorf Astoria hotel is also celebrating with their Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea in the soaring grand atrium, known as Peacock Alley. High Tea is served on Fridays through Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The experience is offered through June 30 with delights like smoked salmon pinwheel tea sandwiches and cherry orange scones.

At the Capitol Riverfront, six local restaurants will kick off the season with the “Toast to the Blossoms” cocktail tasting event on March 28. With tickets that cost approximately $40, the event includes a cherry blossom customized cocktail at each of the six stops of the evening. The participating restaurants include: District Winery, Pink Taco, Scarlet Oak, Silver Social, Walters and Tap99.

If you’re in search of a space that is decked out in blossoms and pink cheer, Residents Café and Bar in Dupont Circle shouldn’t be missed. The drink and food menu are chock full of seasonal selections, such as the Sakura Spritz drink with cherry juice and sakura bitters.

Silver Lyan in Chinatown is also hosting their Hanami Pop-Up in partnership with Chef Masako Morishita for a limited-edition Japanese menu. The bar is transformed in a cherry blossom fantasyland with a closing party planned on March 30 with live DJs. The food menu includes karaage fried chicken, strawberry fruit sandos and a cocktail menu that includes green tea Jell-O shots.

Miscellaneous, but not forgotten

In Alexandria, Virginia, the cat cafe known as Mount Purrnon is hosting “Purry Blossom Weekend” on March 23 and 24. This weekend-long event celebrates the spring season with cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials, while guests can enjoy reserve time with the feline friends inside.

The Big Bear Cafe in D.C. is hosting a Cherry Blossom Market on March 23 with several local artisans that will sell everything from flowers to dog treats to vintage clothes and beyond. Find the full list of vendors here.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

José Andrés’ new cookbook

Chef and restaurateur José Andrés recently released a brand new cookbook, “Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes of Greece, Turkey and Lebanon.” In celebration, he will host an evening of interviews, cooking and live music at the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, March 21. Tickets start at $45.

DC Sketchfest

From now through Saturday, March 23, check out D.C.’s first-ever sketch comedy festival at D.C. Improv and the D.C. Arts Center. The event features 100 performers from 22 comedy troupes from all over the U.S. and Canada. WTOP Entertainment Reporter Jason Fraley has all the details you need.

Georgetown Spring Art Walk

From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 10 venues in the Georgetown neighborhood are showcasing a diverse range of artworks with a chance to meet and greet the artists behind them. The event is free.

Trivia Night: Women’s History Month

The National Portrait Gallery is partnering with New Columbia Pub Quiz on Tuesday, March 26, to host a trivia game that is themed for Women’s History Month. The free event allows the game to be played individually or in teams of up to six people.

Maryland

Comedy night with Nathan Macintosh

Comedian Nathan Macintosh has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS and Conan on TBS. On Thursday, March 21, he will perform locally at Frey’s Brewing Company in Mount Airy, Maryland. Tickets cost $30.

“Big Fish”

The Music Center at Strathmore is hosting the musical, “Big Fish,” based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton. The theatrical production has music and lyrics from composer Andrew Lippa. Tickets start at $18.

“A Little Bit of Everything”

At the Columbia, Maryland, location of Busboys and Poets, enjoy a children’s book discussion that asks readers to celebrate uniqueness. The event on Sunday, March 24, with picture book creator Meghana Narayan is free.

Virginia

Meow Meow

The Australian-born singer, dancer and “post-post-modern diva,” known as Meow Meow, will hit the stage on Thursday, March 21, at The Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. Tickets start at around $35.



Capital Art and Craft Festival

From March 22 through 24, the Capital Art and Craft Festival will feature over 250 artists and their works at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. Tickets for this year’s event starts at $10.

