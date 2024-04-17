Pack your ear protection — Pennsylvania Avenue to turn into a speedway for race car drivers Saturday

Motorsport fans will pack the National Mall on Saturday to watch a Formula 1 race car drive through the heart of D.C. Here's what you need to know.

Red Bull Racing is hosting its first-ever showrun event in D.C., where its RB7 racing car will be on display, driving in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th streets. On its website, organizers said the event will be loud and fun for the whole family.

“Red Bull Showrun is a showcase in which Oracle Red Bull Racing demonstrates the power of the RB7 across the U.S. and the world,” Red Bull said.

The RB7 was used during the 2011 Formula One season by then-champion Sebastian Vettel and Australian driver Mark Webber. For the last two weeks, the race car has been touring the District, which has included a seven-day stay at the Willard InterContinental Washington hotel, visiting the cherry blossoms and attending a Washington Spirit game.

Retired driver David Coulthard will be driving the RB7 during the District’s showrun. Street freestyle motorcyclist Aaron Colton alongside rally car champion and former F1 driver Scott Speed are expected to entertain the crowd with their drive down Pennsylvania Avenue.

The event is free and open to the general public. It will begin at 4 p.m. but fans can start arriving to the “track” or check out the Fan Zone starting at 1 p.m. Those attending the event are also asked to bring and wear ear protection. The showrun will run until 6 p.m.

Red Bull is also organizing a Fan Fest event on Friday at Union Market in Northeast D.C. from 2 to 7 p.m. which will feature a Q&A with members of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, the Formula 1 car on display, live music, games, racing simulators and more.

Street closures and parking restrictions

According to D.C. police, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, April 15 at 8 a.m. through Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Streets that will be marked as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. are the following:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, April 21 from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

