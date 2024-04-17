Things to do in the DC area: Earth Day-inspired food festival, vintage clothing pop-up … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Celebrate Earth Day early with local artists, food vendors and eco-friendly community offerings at the Earth, Art and Eats: An Earth Day Festival.

The Earth, Art and Eats event at miXt Food Hall in D.C.’s Brentwood neighborhood is on Saturday. The festival celebrates local nonprofits, businesses and artists who promote environmental justice and community sustainability. The free, family-friendly festival also includes additional events like a collage art workshop hosted by artist Ben Whitcher and a presentation by EmpowerDC.

Arielle Gottlieb, events manager at miXt Food Hall, told WTOP that some of the many vendors participating include jewelry brand Beads by Vibration, plant-based body product producer Crawford Creatives and zero-waste grocery delivery service, The Rounds.

Parking is available in the attached garage and across the street at the Bunker Hill Fire Station. RSVPs are not required.

