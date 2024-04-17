Things to do in the DC area: Earth Day-inspired food festival, vintage clothing pop-up … and more!

Celebrate Earth Day early with local artists, food vendors and eco-friendly community offerings at the Earth, Art and Eats: An Earth Day Festival.
There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.
Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.
The Earth, Art and Eats event at miXt Food Hall in D.C.’s Brentwood neighborhood is on Saturday. The festival celebrates local nonprofits, businesses and artists who promote environmental justice and community sustainability. The free, family-friendly festival also includes additional events like a collage art workshop hosted by artist Ben Whitcher and a presentation by EmpowerDC.
Arielle Gottlieb, events manager at miXt Food Hall, told WTOP that some of the many vendors participating include jewelry brand Beads by Vibration, plant-based body product producer Crawford Creatives and zero-waste grocery delivery service, The Rounds.
Parking is available in the attached garage and across the street at the Bunker Hill Fire Station. RSVPs are not required.
Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:
DC
Red Bull Showrun
Red Bull Racing is hosting its first-ever show run event in D.C. this Saturday. The family-friendly event will have a RB7 racing car drive in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th streets. Learn more about what you should know as well as what street closures and parking restrictions to expect in WTOP’s guide.
Vintage pop-up
The Disco Loft is hosting several vendors for a pop-up with vintage and secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor and more. The event is on Saturday at the cannabis store, Flowerz, in Northeast D.C.
VYBZ Festival
On Saturday, dance the night away with an event filled with Afrobeat, dance hall and soca music, plus food vendors. The event at Karma DC Live Music Venue in Northeast D.C. is only for those aged 21 and up. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $40 at the door.
ChocolateCON
Located at Tatoi Creative in Southeast D.C., this event is ready to highlight creative Black innovators on Sunday. ChocolateCON includes live go-go performances, art galleries, interactive workshops, spoken word performances and a pitch competition with a cash prize. General admission is free, though the after party costs $20 per ticket and a VIP badge is $55.
Conversation with Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder
Historian and D.C. resident Dr. Bernard Demczuk is hosting a conversation with chef Jerome Grant, a three-time James Beard nominee, and Virginia Ali, the co-founder of the iconic U Street restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl. The event on Wednesday, April 24, at Hill Center in Capitol Hill will have Demczuk’s recently released memoir, “Breaking Barriers with Chili: Virginia Ali ‘The Matriarch of DC,'” for sale. Tickets cost $10 per person.
Celebrate The Heurich House Museum’s birthday
The former Dupont Circle home of German immigrant and brewer Christian Heurich is turning 130. To celebrate, the museum in his preserved Richardsonian Romanesque residential home is hosting a birthday party with garden-themed cupcakes and card decorating. The event is free, with RSVPs requested.
Maryland
“KINTSUGI”
The “KINTSUGI” showcase on Friday and Saturday, is dedicated to uplifting dance artists from the DMV. It is hosted at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, with tickets starting at $25.
Springfest
The annual Springfest celebration is returning to Old Ellicott City on Saturday. Expect two outdoor stages, food trucks, artisan crafts, kids’ activities, plus beer and wine gardens.
Pink on the Pier
On Saturday, this fashion showcase will have models strutting down Freedom Pier at National Harbor. Standing tickets cost $40, while seated runway tickets cost $85.
“Funny Story” release day
Are you a fan of romance novels? Emily Henry’s new novel, “Funny Story,” will have a release day event hosted at People’s Book in Takoma Park. The event on Tuesday, April 23, will include promotional goodies for customers.
Virginia
Norman Brown
The Birchmere in Alexandria, is hosting jazz guitarist and singer Norman Brown on Thursday. Tickets start at approximately $60.
Memorial Arboretum Spring Plant Tour
Enjoy the native plants, rain gardens and urban trees at the Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Arboretum this Friday on the spring plant tour. The tour may be canceled for inclement weather.
NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival
Celebrate Thai culture at this festival by the Manassas Museum in Manassas. This event is expected to offer a variety of foods, performances, crafts and clothing for sale. If you miss the festival on Sunday, rest easy because it will also be hosted again on May 5 and May 26.
Rosslyn Eco Market
Rosslyn’s Central Place Plaza will be the perfect place for shopping Wednesday, April 24, with a variety of local vendors selling eco-friendly products. Expect live music and free small plants for visitors who show proof of receipt from the market or a Rosslyn restaurant of $5 or more.
Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.