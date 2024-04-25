Things to do in the DC area: Independent Bookstore Day, DC Chocolate Festival … and more!

WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating, including a list of bookstores participating in the 11th annual Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.

This Saturday, several of the D.C. region’s local bookstores are celebrating the 11th annual Independent Bookstore Day with discounts and other deals, plus food and fun, family-friendly activities. For those looking to celebrate their local bookstore, here are over 10 bookstores that are celebrating the holiday this year.

In the District, there’s a Bookstore Day Crawl where those who participate by visiting five or more indie bookstores will win a prize. Those who visit all 19 bookstores on this list will be entered to win a raffle for a “grand prize.”

One of the many bookstores participating (and also celebrating their eighth birthday) is East City Bookshop. The Capitol Hill store is set to have several flash sales with some books up to 30% off. There will also be multiple raffle drawings for a curated tote of advanced reader copies, a free surprise book with purchases over $50, plus a search for Libro.fm‘s golden ticket to receive a year of free audiobooks.

All locations of Politics and Prose are participating in the D.C. Bookstore Crawl with a Libro.fm Golden Ticket promo offered at their Union Market location in Northeast D.C.

The Solid State Books locations on D.C.’s H Street and 14th Street neighborhoods are offering a variety of family-friendly activities on Saturday, including bingo and a spin-the-wheel game with book-related prizes. There is also a “buy a book, get a blind date with a book” deal planned.

Kramers, the iconic bookstore, bar and restaurant in Dupont Circle, is also offering two promotions: a hunt for golden tickets for 20% off an entire bookstore purchase, and a “blind date with a book” where shoppers receive a surprise book for every $75 spent at the bookstore (in store only).

The Georgia Avenue NW shop near Howard University, called Sankofa Video, Books and Café, has a “spring cleaning sale” happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with books up to 80% off, smoothies up to 20% off, and movies made by D.C.-based Mypheduh Films sold at only $5. There is also a ticketed flower pot painting activity planned between noon and 3 p.m.

MahoganyBooks has a live DJ planned on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and they will have book giveaways every hour from noon to 7 p.m. and discounted drinks in the cafe all day long.

Other local bookstores that confirmed to WTOP they are participating this year include Capitol Hill Books as well as Bridge Street Books, the latter of which will be offering a 10% off storewide deal on Saturday.

Bold Fork Books will also have foodie nail art, Bold Fork temporary tattoos, swag and a 10% off discount for everything in the store.

Little District Books is offering a raffle for tickets to their upcoming book festival, Lavender Con, in June, as well as a spin of a prize wheel for anyone who spends $20 or more. A free tote bag is also provided for those who spend $50 or more.

The Adams Morgan bookstore and cafe, known as The Potter’s House, is also offering specials like free coffee with any bookstore purchase, a free gift with any purchase over $50 and prizes for those who visit five indie bookstores.

