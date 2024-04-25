Things to do in the DC area: Independent Bookstore Day, DC Chocolate Festival … and more!

This Saturday, several of the D.C. region’s local bookstores are celebrating the 11th annual Independent Bookstore Day with discounts and other deals, plus food and fun, family-friendly activities. For those looking to celebrate their local bookstore, here are over 10 bookstores that are celebrating the holiday this year.
In the District, there’s a Bookstore Day Crawl where those who participate by visiting five or more indie bookstores will win a prize. Those who visit all 19 bookstores on this list will be entered to win a raffle for a “grand prize.”
One of the many bookstores participating (and also celebrating their eighth birthday) is East City Bookshop. The Capitol Hill store is set to have several flash sales with some books up to 30% off. There will also be multiple raffle drawings for a curated tote of advanced reader copies, a free surprise book with purchases over $50, plus a search for Libro.fm‘s golden ticket to receive a year of free audiobooks.
All locations of Politics and Prose are participating in the D.C. Bookstore Crawl with a Libro.fm Golden Ticket promo offered at their Union Market location in Northeast D.C.
The Solid State Books locations on D.C.’s H Street and 14th Street neighborhoods are offering a variety of family-friendly activities on Saturday, including bingo and a spin-the-wheel game with book-related prizes. There is also a “buy a book, get a blind date with a book” deal planned.
Kramers, the iconic bookstore, bar and restaurant in Dupont Circle, is also offering two promotions: a hunt for golden tickets for 20% off an entire bookstore purchase, and a “blind date with a book” where shoppers receive a surprise book for every $75 spent at the bookstore (in store only).
The Georgia Avenue NW shop near Howard University, called Sankofa Video, Books and Café, has a “spring cleaning sale” happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with books up to 80% off, smoothies up to 20% off, and movies made by D.C.-based Mypheduh Films sold at only $5. There is also a ticketed flower pot painting activity planned between noon and 3 p.m.
MahoganyBooks has a live DJ planned on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and they will have book giveaways every hour from noon to 7 p.m. and discounted drinks in the cafe all day long.
Other local bookstores that confirmed to WTOP they are participating this year include Capitol Hill Books as well as Bridge Street Books, the latter of which will be offering a 10% off storewide deal on Saturday.
Bold Fork Books will also have foodie nail art, Bold Fork temporary tattoos, swag and a 10% off discount for everything in the store.
Little District Books is offering a raffle for tickets to their upcoming book festival, Lavender Con, in June, as well as a spin of a prize wheel for anyone who spends $20 or more. A free tote bag is also provided for those who spend $50 or more.
The Adams Morgan bookstore and cafe, known as The Potter’s House, is also offering specials like free coffee with any bookstore purchase, a free gift with any purchase over $50 and prizes for those who visit five indie bookstores.
DC
Halfway to Halloween Party
Halloween isn’t here yet, but why not celebrate early? City-State Brewery is hosting the Halfway to Halloween Party with lots of dancing, a costume contest, spooky vendors and tarot readings included. The event is on Friday, April 26.
Georgetown French Market
The 21st annual open-air market is running from Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, with more than 40 locally-owned boutiques, cafes, and galleries participating. Expect live music, plus family-friendly activities like face painting and stilt-walkers.
Black Women in Food Summit
Eaton DC is hosting this weekend-long opportunity for networking, learning and opportunities in the food industry. This is the second Black Women in Food Summit, and it will include a keynote by Jamila Robinson, the editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit and Epicurious, plus a wide variety of speakers who are business owners, authors, art directors, journalists, critics, content creators and more. Tickets cost $20 for the marketplace experience only or $350 for both the marketplace and the summit.
D.C. Chocolate Festival
For its seventh year, La Maison Française at the Embassy of France is hosting a daylong celebration of all things chocolate. Tickets for the event on Saturday, April 27, start at $25 for adults and are free for those under the age of 12.
Petworth PorchFest
On Saturday, April 27, locals in the Petworth neighborhood will open up their stoops to bands for the volunteer-led annual event known as Petworth PorchFest. Enjoy live music from more than 200 bands on 90 porches for free.
Project Glow
On April 27 and 28, Project Glow returns with a lineup chock full of well-known EDM artists, including Zedd, Illenium, Rezz and more. Hosted at the RFK Festival Grounds, the event still has tickets for sale, which range from approximately $165 for a one-day general admission pass up to roughly $325 for a two-day VIP pass.
Spring Arts and Crafts Market
Looking for more opportunities to shop locally? More than 50 artists who live and work in Mount Pleasant and Northwest D.C. will sell their artworks and other artisanal crafts this Sunday, April 28, at the Spring Arts and Crafts Market.
Smithsonian Craft Show
Starting Wednesday, May 1, the National Building Museum is hosting the Smithsonian Craft Show. Expect a myriad art styles and mediums featured, including ceramics, jewelry, glass, metal and wearable art. The event runs through Sunday, May 5. Tickets vary in price, but start at $20 for general admission.
Maryland
Ampl! fy: The Nature Issue
The Ampl! fy open mic is a monthly curated open mic showcase. This Friday, April 26, the theme will be all about nature. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish starting at $5 or donating art supplies for incarcerated women through FISTDC. The event is at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland.
The Chuck Brown Band
The Chuck Brown Band is going to bring their go-go sound to The Collective Encore in Columbia, Maryland, this Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27. Tickets start at $35.
Annapolis Book Festival
The Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday, April 27, is bound for a wide variety of author panels, family and children’s activities and live entertainment. Expect food trucks and concessions offered. The Annapolis, Maryland, event is free and open to the public.
Cultural Arts Festival
In Suitland-Silver Hill, Maryland, this free community arts festival at Creative Suitland Arts Center is set to offer vendors, performances and refreshments that are local to Prince George’s County and the surrounding areas. The event is on Saturday, April 27.
Virginia
ALX Jazz Fest Pop-Up at Party for the Arts
The Party for the Arts jazz event on Saturday, April 27, is free and open to the public, located at Canal Center Plaza in Alexandria, Virginia. The daylong event will feature over 100 artists, including music, dance and poetry, as well as family-friendly art-making activities and games.
BJ the Chicago Kid
After four mixtapes and one indie classic, BJ the Chicago Kid is dropping his major-label debut on Motown, called, “In My Mind.” Hear some of the singer-songwriter’s works at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday, April 27. Tickets start at approximately $35.
The Quintessential Loop Ride
Conte’s Bike Shop is hosting a casual-paced, 16-mile bike circuit that starts and ends at the National Landing shop in Arlington, Virginia. All cyclists are welcome, but lights are required and bells are recommended. The event is on multiple dates, including Monday, April 29.
