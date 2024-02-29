Things to do in the DC area: Women’s History Month events, film festivals, art … and more!

As March approaches, the D.C. area gears up to celebrate Women's History Month with a diverse array of events. From thought-provoking panel discussions to inspiring exhibitions and beyond, the region offers plenty of opportunities for individuals to honor the achievements of women.

First, join the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) on Friday, March 8, to celebrate International Women’s Day with in-person and online events throughout the day. These events include morning and afternoon yoga, flash tattoos by local artist Bibi Abelle and “spotlight conversations” with NMWA staff at 10 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. There will also be a virtual keynote from Ferren Gipson, a British American art historian, writer and artist. Find the full itinerary here on NMWA’s website.

Later in the month, the Environmental Film Festival is hosting a screening and conversation of “Queens” at the NMWA on March 28. The film is about “matriarchies and female leaders in the natural world” with narration from actress Angela Bassett.

On March 8, Shop Made in D.C. is hosting the opening night for SHE:DC, the largest women and nonbinary people only art show in our area. Tickets cost $15 to $20. SHE: DC will open the show online beginning March 8 and in person on March 10, running through March 31.

At the Flashband Showcase at Black Cat on March 2, expect several hits by legendary women artists and female-fronted bands covered in a power-packed, all-ages event. Advance tickets cost $20, while day-of tickets cost $25.

Femme and nonbinary creatives will be celebrated on March 6 at a women-only sip and shop fundraiser, titled She Night Out. Hosted at Shop Made in D.C. in Georgetown, attendees will enjoy SHEspritz cocktails from Pratt Standard Cocktail Company, cake from Capitol Jill Baking and 15% off all products from artists in the store. Tickets cost $30.

The National Portrait Gallery hosts its annual Women’s History Month Festival on March 9 in the Kogod Courtyard, featuring performances and workshops from The Washington Ballet, art activities, spotlight talks, scavenger hunts and story times. The event is free, but be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

Dupont Underground’s second annual all-women’s exhibition, titled, “Thoughts, Questions & Shit to Say,” celebrates the region’s diverse narratives from various cultural, social and economic backgrounds. Tickets for the opening night on March 8 cost $10 for general admission or $8 for students, seniors and military members. The exhibition runs through April 7.

Shop Made in D.C. is also hosting a conversation with several artists and a networking happy hour at La Cosecha on March 22. A week later, on March 29, Shop Made in D.C. is also hosting a microgrant happy hour where guests will vote on which grant finalists should take home $1,000 grants. This event will also include food, spirit and wine tastings.

Regarding Her, a nonprofit organization of women-owned food and beverage businesses, has so much planned for its third annual Women’s History Month Festival. Expect specials from women throughout the month and the region, like a pizza collaboration between Pizzeria Paradiso and Ben’s Chili Bowl with a pizza made with Ben’s half-smokes, chili, cheddar cheese, onions and a drizzle of yellow mustard sauce for a unique, but very D.C., dish.

Regarding Her is also hosting a cooking and collaboration event on March 5 with Chef Seng Luangrath of Thip Khao (tickets $125), a deep dive into the world of women in Japanese sake with sake sommelier Louie Anne Batac-Nguyen on March 8 (tickets $75) and a collaboration dinner at Centrolina on March 10 (tickets $150). Find the full lineup of Regarding Her’s events and collabs here.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

