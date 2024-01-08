Some of James Bond’s most iconic cars are coming to DC’s Spy Museum

Something is coming to The Spy Museum in D.C. that's going to "shake" things up and cause a "stir" among visitors and film buffs alike.

Aston Martin 2002 V12 Vanquish from "Die Another Day"(Courtesy Petersen Automobile Museum, courtesy EON Productions and the International Spy Museum)

The “Bond in Motion” exhibit will feature 17 full-sized vehicles that were used in the 60 years of James Bond films.

The temporary exhibit opens March 1 and gives Bond enthusiasts a chance to see the iconic rides, such as the Aston Martin Vanquish from 2002’s “Die Another Day.” While it will not turn invisible, it sports props such as automated shotguns and stinger missiles.

The Aston Martin DBS driven by Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace” (2008) will also be on display, showing scratches and a missing door to reflect the movie’s opening chase scene.

“Everyone has a favorite Bond car and these vehicles have been touchstones of contemporary culture for decades,” Kathryn Keane, vice president of exhibitions and collections at the museum, said in a news release.

Other vehicles include a hang glider from 1979’s “Moonraker” and a submarine from 1981’s “For Your Eyes Only.” Both films starred Roger Moore as the British spy.

Alongside each vehicle will be other props and gadgets from the movies and clips from each film.

“Even real intelligence agencies devising spy tools have found inspiration through these captivating gadget-filled movies and vehicles, sometimes propelling fictional inventions from fantasy into reality,” Amanda Ohlke, the museum’s director of Adult Programming, said in a statement.

Tickets to “Bond in Motion” will cost $12 when the exhibit opens. Spy Museum members will be able to visit for free throughout its run. The exhibit will leave in April 2025.

