Things to do in the DC area: Ways to get creative locally, karaoke … and more!

There's so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Whether you’re a writer, visual artist, someone who dabbles in crafts or all three, the D.C. area has a variety of spaces worth considering for getting creative among like-minded individuals.

Shop Made in DC and Shop Made in VA offer a variety of classes in the region, from DIY body butter and oil making to pressed flower natural soap making to making your own tea and beyond. Another local organization that offers workshops, classes, clothing swaps, parties and other events is Femme Fatale DC.

A few arts-focused organizations worth adding to your newsletter list are Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, the Hill Center and Alexandria, Virginia’s Torpedo Factory Art Center and Del Ray Artisans. These organizations host classes every season in a variety of mediums.

For artsy folks seeking a space to socialize and make new connections, there is also the Creatives Club DC, which often hosts meetups for all types and skill levels.

If you’d prefer to stay solo when tapping into creative juices, the National Portrait Gallery hosts a virtual, creative writing hour. The next Zoom meeting is sold out on Jan. 23, but there are two other upcoming meetings available, on Feb. 6 and 20. General admission is free. Participants must be 18 or older, or be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Food & Folklore: The Gaza Kitchen

Busboys and Poets is hosting award-winning Palestinian author and chef Laila El-Haddad on Thursday, Jan. 18, to present to guests a four-course dinner that highlights the diverse cultural tapestry of Palestine. Admission, which includes the dinner, costs $40 with additional fees.

Shoetopia

On Jan. 20, Art Enables resident artist Shawn Payne will help members of the public create their own 2D bejeweled shoes, sneakers and handbags inspired by Art Enables’ current exhibition, “Shawn & Charlie’s Shoetopia.” Expect lots of glitter and markers in this workshop, which is free. Reservations are recommended.

Late Night Khaos Karaoke

Sing your heart out at this karaoke event at DC9 on Wednesday, Jan. 24, which asks guests to embrace “chaos.”

Maryland

“Poetry as Intimacy with the World”

Canadian poet and spoken word artist Brandon Wint is hosting a creative writing workshop in partnership with the Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, on Thursday, Jan. 18. Wint will “explore the varied ways that the acts of thinking, feeling and writing poetically create opportunities to experience the world more attentively and intimately,” according to a release. The virtual event is on a pay-what-you-want basis.

Arts on the Block

On Saturday, Jan. 20, this family-friendly event invites art enthusiasts to enjoy a variety of art activities, including printmaking, creating storytelling masks, face painting and more. Tickets for this Silver Spring, Maryland, event cost $15.

Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages

Savor the best flavors of Howard County, Maryland, starting Jan. 22 in this two-week-long event.

Virginia

Falls Church Restaurant Week

Starting Jan. 19, the City of Falls Church is celebrating the area’s diverse and vibrant food culture with special offers at more than 40 establishments.

AI’s Promise and Perils

In Sterling, Virginia, Profs & Pints is hosting a new discussion, this time on the promise and perils of artificial intelligence. Leading the event is Mary “Missy” Cummings, professor of robotics and director of the Autonomy and Robotics Center at George Mason University and former senior safety adviser to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The event is Sunday and costs approximately $15.

Hot Wheels Champion Experience

This week, WTOP’s Matt Kaufax swerved over to Northern Virginia to check out the “Hot Wheels Champion Experience” at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia. Families interested in racing for glory, while embracing digital technology, can learn more in “Matt About Town.” General admission starts at $32 for those ages 13 and up, $25 for those between the ages of 3 and 12, and there are also special prices for those bundling up.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.