Falls Church is an underrated culinary hot spot: Here’s a chance to try it

The City of Falls Church is hosting its first restaurant week in January. (Courtesy City of Falls Church Economic Development Office) The City of Falls Church is hosting its first restaurant week in January. (Courtesy City of Falls Church Economic Development Office) There are several great restaurant weeks around the D.C. metro area every year, including the City of Falls Church, which is holding its first-ever restaurant week this month. And if you’re a foodie and you’ve never been to the Virginia city, you are missing out.

There are more than 160 restaurants within a very walkable 2 square miles in Falls Church, and just about every possible cuisine has a corner.

“Last I checked, we have over 40 different types of cuisines available. Irish, Italian, Jamaican, Japanese, Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, Thai, Vietnamese and a ton more,” said Sarah Swinton, marketing manager with the City of Falls Church’s economic development office.

Falls Church restaurants have won awards and been recognized on lists in publications, including The New York Times, Washingtonian and DC Eater.

Many of those restaurants are clustered along the main street in Falls Church, East Broad Street and West Broad Street. More than 40 of them are participating in the inaugural Falls Church Restaurant Week, which is actually 10 days, running from Jan. 19 to 28.

You haven’t earned your local foodie badge if you have not been to one of the main attractions in Falls Church; the 200,000-square-foot, two-level Eden Center is the largest Asian mall on the East Coast, with more than 120 shops and restaurants

“If people haven’t had a chance to explore it, they really should,” Swinton said. “It’s been a major destination for Vietnamese food and culture in Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years. Today, the Eden Center has expanded beyond Vietnamese fare to include other types of Asian cuisines.”

Falls Church is using pandemic-era federal government American Rescue Plan Act money from the Virginia Tourism Commission to promote its first Restaurant Week.

“We are really trying to use this as a way to feature our restaurants and give back this money to them, since they are still probably under a deficit from money lost during the pandemic,” Swinton said.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants in this month’s Falls Church Restaurant Week.

The City of Falls Church is also an under-the-radar standout in the D.C.-area economy. Homes in Falls Church consistently see the highest-median selling prices in the region. It has some of the highest median household incomes, and 75.1% of its adult population have at least a bachelor’s degree, the highest educational attainment rate in the nation.

