The Best Polymarket Promo Code Is ‘WTOP’ for Wednesday MLB Trades (Aug. 19)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of a $20 prediction bonus ahead of Wednesday’s MLB games. Click here to get in on the action.

Simply set up an account and complete a qualifying $10 trade to receive a $20 sign-up bonus. This promotional bonus can be used immediately to trade on the exciting Wednesday matchups, such as the New York Yankees visiting the Baltimore Orioles or the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Colorado Rockies, as well as any other MLB game listed on Polymarket. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 in Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NJ) Bonus Last Verified On August 19, 2026

For new Polymarket customers, this welcome offer provides a straightforward way to secure a $20 sign-up bonus. After completing a qualifying $10 trade, users gain additional flexibility to navigate the MLB slate or any other available market.

Whether evaluating the American League showdown between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, or examining the interleague clash featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners, this promotion boosts your available capital for the week’s baseball markets. Users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify.

How to Make MLB Predictions

Matchup Probability LAD @ COL LAD 65% / COL 36% SEA @ MIL SEA 47% / MIL 54% NYY @ BAL NYY 54% / BAL 47%

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles offer a highly competitive market. New York brings elite run prevention (3.24 team ERA) and recent offensive additions in Luis García Jr. and Heliot Ramos to face a rebuilding Baltimore squad. The Orioles recently traded three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman in a major roster overhaul, sitting at a 4.23 team ERA.

Market attention also remains high on the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners series following a historic result earlier in the week. Milwaukee recently delivered a record-tying 22-0 shutout over Seattle, a viral event exacerbated by an uncharacteristic defensive error from Julio Rodríguez throwing a live ball into the stands. As Milwaukee aims to maintain its division lead, this matchup presents compelling trading angles based on team momentum.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion before the first pitch of the Wednesday slate: