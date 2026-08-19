World Cup sensation Cape Verde appoints Bettencourt as coach to succeed Bubista

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — World Cup sensation Cape Verde promoted Humberto Bettencourt to coach of the men’s national team…

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — World Cup sensation Cape Verde promoted Humberto Bettencourt to coach of the men’s national team on Wednesday following the departure of Bubista.

The federation did not give any details of his contract.

The 51-year-old Bettencourt was Bubista’s assistant as they led the Blue Sharks to the knockout stages of the World Cup, where their first participation was ended only by eventual finalist Argentina 3-2 after extra time. A second tying goal by Sidny Lopes Cabral was voted best goal of the tournament.

Before that, Cape Verde held eventual champion Spain to 0-0 inspired by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. The Blue Sharks were the only team to emerge without defeat against Spain. Further draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia sealed second place in the group.

Bubista departed his role after the tournament and joined Moroccan club RS Berkane this month.

The former defender, whose full name is Pedro Leitão Brito, took over as Cape Verde coach in 2020 with Bettencourt at his side.

Bettencourt’s first task will be to prepare the side for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September and October.

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