Julián Álvarez left out of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga opener

MADRID (AP) — Argentina forward Julián Álvarez was left out of Atletico Madrid’s squad for the La Liga opener against…

MADRID (AP) — Argentina forward Julián Álvarez was left out of Atletico Madrid’s squad for the La Liga opener against Malaga on Wednesday.

Álvarez told Atletico in the offseason that he wants to be transferred but the club said it does not intend to negotiate a release.

Coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday that 26-year-old Álvarez was not in the squad for the match against Malaga at Estadio Metropolitano because he was not yet physically ready.

Simeone said he’s still counting on Álvarez for the season. He called the him the team’s best player and expects him to be available to play in Sunday’s league game against Villarreal.

Also not included in the squad was newly signed Argentina defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero and injured striker Alexander Sorloth.

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