DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Yankees-Blue Jays, MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to wager on the upcoming American League East clash between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays or any other MLB and NFL preseason game can trigger the latest DraftKings promo code to secure an instant reward ahead of the first pitch here.

By signing up and laying down just a $5 wager on any contest, you’ll instantly lock up $150 in bonus bets—win or lose. We’re here to break down exactly how you can smash this guaranteed welcome offer before the Yankees and Blue Jays rev up the action.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

Securing your welcome bonus for the upcoming matchup between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays is a completely frictionless process. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about this current DraftKings signup offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

New DraftKings customers have a fantastic opportunity to build their bankrolls ahead of this Yankees-Blue Jays duel. By registering and wagering just $5 on this MLB contest, you will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. Because the reward triggers the moment your qualifying bet is placed, you don’t even need to wait for the final out to secure your bonus.

The $150 in bonus bets is paid out as six individual $25 bonus bets, allowing you to easily spread your action across multiple games or betting markets. Just keep in mind that these rewards are available for a limited time; the bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you a full week of runway to put them to use.

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Yankees (54-41) travel north to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (31-29) at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON. This game is scheduled for August 14, 2026, at 11:15 PM UTC, and fans can catch the broadcast nationally on Apple TV+.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline -142 +132 Total Over 8 (-102) Under 8 (-119) Runline -1.5 (+112) +1.5 (-135)

The Yankees enter this contest as the clear betting favorites, a position where they hold a 54-41 record. When they hit the road, New York is practically money in the bank, boasting a dominant 37-26 record (.587 win percentage). Meanwhile, desperation could kick in for a rebound-minded Blue Jays squad that has consistently stumbled when the odds are stacked against them, going just 25-34 (.424) as the underdog in 2026.

The Yankees have plated 545 runs with a .721 team OPS and 369 extra-base hits. The Blue Jays might make contact slightly better (.242 average to New York’s .231), but they severely lag in pure run production (482 runs, .678 OPS, 312 extra-base hits). If you’re eyeing the o/u, it’s worth noting that Yankees games have hit the under at a 55.7% clip when favored, while Toronto stays under the total in 49.1% of their underdog matchups.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays matchup is quick and painless. Best of all, there is no manual promo code necessary to enter. Simply follow the steps below to secure your reward:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with DraftKings by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Browse the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on the Yankees vs. Blue Jays game, or any other eligible event on the board. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

It’s really that simple. You don’t have to sweat out the ninth inning or wait for your bet to settle; your $150 bonus will be ready to use immediately across the DraftKings platform.