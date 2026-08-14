Auburn player Logan Reilly advances to the US Amateur semifinals at Merion

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Logan Reilly ended Pennsylvania native Michael Lugiano’s run in the U.S. Amateur at Merion with a…

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Logan Reilly ended Pennsylvania native Michael Lugiano’s run in the U.S. Amateur at Merion with a 6-and-4 victory in the quarterfinals Friday.

Reilly, the Auburn sophomore who won the deciding point in the NCAA championship in June, will face Stanford junior Jay Leng Jr. on Saturday in the semifinals. Leng routed Florida senior Jack Turner 6 and 5.

In the other quarterfinals, former Georgia player Carter Loflin beat Colorado senior Brandon Knight 3 and 2, and Florida State senior Jack Whaley of England defeated Texas Tech senior Adam Bresnu of Morocco 5 and 4.

Reilly finished off Lugiano early after needing extra holes twice in his first three matches.

Lugiano, a junior at Liberty University, won three matches on the 18th hole to get into the final eight that didn’t feature anyone from the top 10 in the world amateur ranking.

At stake for the winner of the 126th U.S. Amateur is a spot in U.S. Open next year at Pebble Beach, and in the Masters and British Open if he stays an amateur.

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