BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NFL Preseason, MLB Games (Aug. 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than late-season baseball, but having a little action on Friday NFL preseason games is a close second. New users can grab a strong sign up bonus using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the upcoming MLB clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves—or even tonight’s preseason football.

Depending on where we’re betting from, we get a real chance to maximize our bankroll right from the start. If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can activate a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For my fellow bettors in all other participating states, we’re looking at a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Let’s break down how we can use this to our advantage.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB and Friday NFL Preseason

If you want to get in on the action for this matchup or look ahead to the gridiron, BetMGM has a pair of welcome offers waiting for us. Below is a quick cheat sheet I put together covering the current promotional codes and bonuses based on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Unlock Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When I’m handicapping these late-summer matchups, having a strong welcome offer makes chasing those bigger payouts much less intimidating. By using the BetMGM bonus code during registration, we can set ourselves up for a great start, whether we’re targeting the diamond or sprinkling some action on those Friday NFL preseason games.

For those of you in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, your welcome offer is a fantastic “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. Just sign up, use the correct bonus code, deposit at least $10, and place a wager on the game. If your pick is a winner, you get $150 in bonus bets tacked onto your normal cash winnings.

For bettors in all other participating U.S. states, your code unlocks a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This means we can fire away on our initial wager with added confidence. If that first bet on the Diamondbacks or Braves doesn’t hit, BetMGM refunds your entire stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets. It’s an amazing way to take a swing at a big payout right out of the gate.

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. We’re looking at a highly competitive late-season clash scheduled for August 14, 2026, at 11:15 PM UTC. Fans can catch the broadcast on BravesVsn or ARID. Let’s dive into the morning line and see where we can find a real edge.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Arizona Diamondbacks Atlanta Braves Moneyline +166 -187 Total Over 8 (-112) Under 8 (-108) Runline +1.5 (-135) -1.5 (+111)

Odds as of August 14, 2026, at 18:19 UTC from consensus odds.

When I’m handicapping this one, the home and away splits jump right out. The Atlanta Braves enter as heavy home favorites, and they’ve thrived in this exact spot all year. Atlanta holds a lucrative 56-30 record when favored to win and a dominant 41-21 mark when playing at Truist Park. On the flip side, the Arizona Diamondbacks have posted a 31-34 record as the underdog and hold a 28-31 record on the road.

At the plate, Atlanta brings a heavy bat. The Braves’ offense has mashed 164 home runs and generated 591 runs, boasting a .249 team batting average and a .734 OPS. The Diamondbacks are still dangerous, but they trail slightly across the board with 118 home runs, 552 runs, a .243 average, and a .712 OPS. If you prefer the pigskin to baseball, don’t forget we can use this same welcome offer to back our favorite teams in the Friday NFL preseason games as well!

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming this offer is a breeze, and we’re in this together. Here is how I recommend you get set up to place your wagers: