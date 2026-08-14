FedEx St. Jude Championship Scores

Friday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,288; Par: 70 Second Round Scottie Scheffler 68-61—129 Viktor Hovland…

Friday

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,288; Par: 70

Second Round

Scottie Scheffler 68-61—129 Viktor Hovland 68-64—132 Sungjae Im 66-66—132 Ludvig Åberg 68-65—133 Nicolas Echavarria 68-66—134 Tommy Fleetwood 66-68—134 Brian Harman 70-64—134 Jordan Spieth 65-69—134 Patrick Cantlay 69-66—135 Wyndham Clark 69-66—135 Jake Knapp 65-70—135 Keith Mitchell 69-66—135 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 70-65—135 Chris Gotterup 66-70—136 Hideki Matsuyama 66-70—136 Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136 Adam Scott 66-70—136 Alex Smalley 68-68—136 Sam Burns 67-70—137 Pierceson Coody 71-66—137 Matt Fitzpatrick 70-67—137 Michael Kim 65-72—137 Alex Noren 71-66—137 Nick Taylor 69-68—137 Justin Thomas 70-67—137 Gary Woodland 66-71—137 Bud Cauley 66-72—138 Si Woo Kim 70-68—138 Kurt Kitayama 65-73—138 Min Woo Lee 67-71—138 Maverick McNealy 68-70—138 Aaron Rai 72-66—138 Cameron Young 69-69—138 Jacob Bridgeman 69-70—139 Ryo Hisatsune 69-70—139 J.T. Poston 71-68—139 Xander Schauffele 67-72—139 Ryan Gerard 70-70—140 Harry Hall 72-68—140 Max Homa 73-67—140 Collin Morikawa 71-69—140 J.J. Spaun 71-69—140 Sam Stevens 69-71—140 Michael Thorbjornsen 65-75—140 Rickie Fowler 68-73—141 Russell Henley 71-70—141 Tom Kim 69-72—141 Jackson Koivun 71-70—141 Shane Lowry 69-72—141 Sepp Straka 68-73—141 Sahith Theegala 69-72—141 Corey Conners 71-71—142 Aldrich Potgieter 71-71—142 Michael Brennan 73-70—143 Harris English 68-75—143 Nicolai Højgaard 73-70—143 Kristoffer Reitan 72-71—143 Justin Rose 73-70—143 Matti Schmid 73-70—143 Akshay Bhatia 72-72—144 Eric Cole 72-72—144 Ben Griffin 73-71—144 Rory McIlroy 74-70—144 Jordan L. Smith 71-73—144 Alex Fitzpatrick 71-74—145 Matthew McCarty 73-72—145 Ricky Castillo 72-74—146 Ryan Fox 73-73—146 Robert MacIntyre 82-WD

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