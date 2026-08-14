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FedEx St. Jude Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 6:23 PM

Friday

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,288; Par: 70

Second Round

Scottie Scheffler 68-61—129
Viktor Hovland 68-64—132
Sungjae Im 66-66—132
Ludvig Åberg 68-65—133
Nicolas Echavarria 68-66—134
Tommy Fleetwood 66-68—134
Brian Harman 70-64—134
Jordan Spieth 65-69—134
Patrick Cantlay 69-66—135
Wyndham Clark 69-66—135
Jake Knapp 65-70—135
Keith Mitchell 69-66—135
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 70-65—135
Chris Gotterup 66-70—136
Hideki Matsuyama 66-70—136
Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136
Adam Scott 66-70—136
Alex Smalley 68-68—136
Sam Burns 67-70—137
Pierceson Coody 71-66—137
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-67—137
Michael Kim 65-72—137
Alex Noren 71-66—137
Nick Taylor 69-68—137
Justin Thomas 70-67—137
Gary Woodland 66-71—137
Bud Cauley 66-72—138
Si Woo Kim 70-68—138
Kurt Kitayama 65-73—138
Min Woo Lee 67-71—138
Maverick McNealy 68-70—138
Aaron Rai 72-66—138
Cameron Young 69-69—138
Jacob Bridgeman 69-70—139
Ryo Hisatsune 69-70—139
J.T. Poston 71-68—139
Xander Schauffele 67-72—139
Ryan Gerard 70-70—140
Harry Hall 72-68—140
Max Homa 73-67—140
Collin Morikawa 71-69—140
J.J. Spaun 71-69—140
Sam Stevens 69-71—140
Michael Thorbjornsen 65-75—140
Rickie Fowler 68-73—141
Russell Henley 71-70—141
Tom Kim 69-72—141
Jackson Koivun 71-70—141
Shane Lowry 69-72—141
Sepp Straka 68-73—141
Sahith Theegala 69-72—141
Corey Conners 71-71—142
Aldrich Potgieter 71-71—142
Michael Brennan 73-70—143
Harris English 68-75—143
Nicolai Højgaard 73-70—143
Kristoffer Reitan 72-71—143
Justin Rose 73-70—143
Matti Schmid 73-70—143
Akshay Bhatia 72-72—144
Eric Cole 72-72—144
Ben Griffin 73-71—144
Rory McIlroy 74-70—144
Jordan L. Smith 71-73—144
Alex Fitzpatrick 71-74—145
Matthew McCarty 73-72—145
Ricky Castillo 72-74—146
Ryan Fox 73-73—146
Robert MacIntyre 82-WD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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