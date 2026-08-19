BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games (Aug. 19)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game this week. Use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

As the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks clash with the Boston Red Sox, new bettors can claim a premium welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game using these specific BetMGM bonus codes. The promotion you receive depends on your location, providing tailored value to help you navigate the baseball slate.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles or analyzing other August 19, 2026 matchups like the Miami Marlins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, new users can approach the slate with a defined bankroll strategy.

Below is an overview of the current regional offers and their respective promo codes:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 19, 2026

As you evaluate matchups like the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Boston Red Sox, utilizing the correct BetMGM bonus code secures a significant introductory promotion.

It is important to note the regional differences. The $1,500 first bet offer is not available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Residents in these four states have exclusive access to the bet $10, get $150 bonus (if the initial wager wins).

For new customers in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 first bet offer as the sole welcome promotion. Simply place your initial wager, and if that first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum, providing a clear mechanism to stay engaged with the MLB season.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to put your BetMGM bonus code to use? Here is a look at the schedule and odds for the upcoming MLB action:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Moneyline: Yankees -128 | Orioles +105

Yankees -128 | Orioles +105 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) | Orioles +1.5 (-154)

Yankees -1.5 (+125) | Orioles +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.0 (Over -120 | Under +100)

9.0 (Over -120 | Under +100) Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Moneyline: Marlins +105 | Phillies -125

Marlins +105 | Phillies -125 Runline: Marlins +1.5 (-189) | Phillies -1.5 (+155)

Marlins +1.5 (-189) | Phillies -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

8.5 (Over -110 | Under -110) Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox

Moneyline: Diamondbacks +135 | Red Sox -167

Diamondbacks +135 | Red Sox -167 Runline: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-161) | Red Sox -1.5 (+135)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-161) | Red Sox -1.5 (+135) Total: 8.0 (Over -115 | Under -105)

The Yankees face the Orioles in an American League East clash. The Yankees are expected to start Will Warren against Baltimore’s Chris Bassitt, who holds a 5.44 ERA in 51.1 innings of work. The New York offense will lean on heavy-hitters like Ben Rice, who currently sports a .249 average with 78 RBIs. With BetMGM’s welcome offers, any of these matchups provide a structured entry point into the baseball slate.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with these promotions requires a straightforward process. Whether you want to back the Philadelphia Phillies or the Baltimore Orioles, follow these steps to secure your welcome offer:

Sign Up: Click through to the BetMGM Sportsbook and select the option to create and register a new account. Enter Your Details: You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Input the Bonus Code: During the registration process, enter the BetMGM bonus code that applies to your region. Use code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are in any other participating state, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

After your deposit processes, your offer is activated. Browse the MLB markets, analyze the odds, and place your first wager on the action.