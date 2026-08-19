All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|75
|50
|.600
|—
|New York
|70
|55
|.560
|5
|Boston
|68
|58
|.540
|7½
|Toronto
|62
|65
|.488
|14
|Baltimore
|61
|65
|.484
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|65
|60
|.520
|—
|Minnesota
|62
|65
|.488
|4
|Cleveland
|61
|65
|.484
|4½
|Detroit
|61
|65
|.484
|4½
|Kansas City
|53
|74
|.417
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|63
|.500
|—
|Texas
|62
|64
|.492
|1
|Seattle
|59
|67
|.468
|4
|Los Angeles
|50
|76
|.397
|13
|Athletics
|49
|77
|.389
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|52
|.587
|—
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|5½
|Miami
|64
|63
|.504
|10½
|Washington
|60
|67
|.472
|14½
|New York
|57
|70
|.449
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|48
|.619
|—
|Chicago
|74
|53
|.583
|4½
|St. Louis
|65
|62
|.512
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|66
|.484
|17
|Cincinnati
|60
|66
|.476
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|51
|.598
|—
|San Diego
|68
|59
|.535
|8
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|10
|San Francisco
|51
|74
|.408
|24
|Colorado
|50
|76
|.397
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1
Boston 9, Arizona 4
Kansas City 4, Athletics 3
Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0
Texas 5, Washington 0
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 8-7) at Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-11), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-5) at Houston (Lambert 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 4
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1
Boston 9, Arizona 4
San Diego 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0
Texas 5, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 6
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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