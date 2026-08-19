All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 75 50 .600 — New York 70 55 .560…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 75 50 .600 — New York 70 55 .560 5 Boston 68 58 .540 7½ Toronto 62 65 .488 14 Baltimore 61 65 .484 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 65 60 .520 — Minnesota 62 65 .488 4 Cleveland 61 65 .484 4½ Detroit 61 65 .484 4½ Kansas City 53 74 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 63 .500 — Texas 62 64 .492 1 Seattle 59 67 .468 4 Los Angeles 50 76 .397 13 Athletics 49 77 .389 14

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 52 .587 — Philadelphia 69 58 .543 5½ Miami 64 63 .504 10½ Washington 60 67 .472 14½ New York 57 70 .449 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 48 .619 — Chicago 74 53 .583 4½ St. Louis 65 62 .512 13½ Pittsburgh 62 66 .484 17 Cincinnati 60 66 .476 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 51 .598 — San Diego 68 59 .535 8 Arizona 66 61 .520 10 San Francisco 51 74 .408 24 Colorado 50 76 .397 25½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1

Boston 9, Arizona 4

Kansas City 4, Athletics 3

Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0

Texas 5, Washington 0

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 8-7) at Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-11), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-5) at Houston (Lambert 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 4

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1

Boston 9, Arizona 4

San Diego 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0

Texas 5, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 6

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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