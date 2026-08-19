Crystal Palace signs US teenager Gozo in $15M club record sale for Real Salt Lake

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace added to its squad for another European campaign by signing United States youth international Zavier…

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace added to its squad for another European campaign by signing United States youth international Zavier Gozo in a club record sale for Real Salt Lake.

The Conference League titleholder signed the 19-year-old winger to a five-year contract late Monday. The transfer fee was reportedly $15 million.

Real Salt Lake said in a statement it will “retain a significant percentage of any future transfer fee for Gozo,” who it said was the first Utah native to join a Premier League club.

Palace starts the Premier League at Everton on Saturday and will play in the second-tier Europa League. UEFA makes the league phase draw in Monaco next week.

David promised to Brighton

After scoring at the World Cup for Canada, forward Promise David is moving to Brighton on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Brighton said its deal for the 25-year-old David “includes an obligation to buy should certain criteria be met.” He played in four of co-host Canada’s games at the World Cup and scored in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in the group stage.

Belgian league runner-up Union was eliminated in the Champions League qualifying rounds last week, against Bodø/Glimt, and will play in the Europa League where its expected prize money drops by tens of millions of euros.

Brighton and Union have close ties through their owners and share player data analysis by Jamestown Analytics. The data firm founded by Brighton owner Tony Bloom is renowned in European soccer and also used by Como and Heart of Midlothian.

Brighton hosts Aston Villa, the Europa League titleholder, in their Premier League opener on Sunday. Brighton is in the third-tier Conference League this season and has a first-leg game on Thursday in the qualifying playoffs at Tromsø in Norway.

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