Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|70
|55
|.560
|+8½
|Boston
|68
|58
|.540
|+6
|Texas
|62
|64
|.492
|—
|Minnesota
|62
|65
|.488
|½
|Toronto
|62
|65
|.488
|½
|Baltimore
|61
|65
|.484
|1
|Cleveland
|61
|65
|.484
|1
|Detroit
|61
|65
|.484
|1
|Seattle
|59
|67
|.468
|3
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1
Boston 9, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0
Texas 5, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-11), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|74
|53
|.583
|+6
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|+1
|San Diego
|68
|59
|.535
|—
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|2
|St. Louis
|65
|62
|.512
|3
|Miami
|64
|63
|.504
|4
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 4
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1
Boston 9, Arizona 4
San Diego 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0
Texas 5, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
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