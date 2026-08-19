Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 70 55 .560 +8½ Boston 68 58 .540 +6…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 70 55 .560 +8½ Boston 68 58 .540 +6 Texas 62 64 .492 — Minnesota 62 65 .488 ½ Toronto 62 65 .488 ½ Baltimore 61 65 .484 1 Cleveland 61 65 .484 1 Detroit 61 65 .484 1 Seattle 59 67 .468 3

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Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1

Boston 9, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0

Texas 5, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-11), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 74 53 .583 +6 Philadelphia 69 58 .543 +1 San Diego 68 59 .535 — Arizona 66 61 .520 2 St. Louis 65 62 .512 3 Miami 64 63 .504 4

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Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 8, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 4

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 1

Boston 9, Arizona 4

San Diego 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 22, Seattle 0

Texas 5, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 7-12) at Cleveland (Williams 11-7), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 2-4) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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