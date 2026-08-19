Sports on TV for Aug. 24 – 30

ADV22-23 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 24 CYCLING 8:30 a.m. NBCSN — UCI: 2026…

ADV22-23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 24

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 3

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: TBA

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Golden State at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlanta at Los Angeles

PEACOCK — Atlanta at Los Angeles

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 25

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 4

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Dallas

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 26

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

USA — Toronto at Seattle

_____

Thursday, Aug. 27

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Baylor at Texas

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 6

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, First Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Washington (1:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: New England at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, Third Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Phoenix

_____

Friday, Aug. 28

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Stanford

CYCLING

7 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 7

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Saint Joseph Regional (N.J.) at Mount Carmel (Ill.)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR Miami at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

APPLE TV — Seattle at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Baltimore

8 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Cincinnati at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — TBA

10 p.m.

ION — TBA

_____

Saturday, Aug. 29

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 – Race 1, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — North Carolina vs. TCU, Dublin

3 p.m.

NBC — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Virginia

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at N. Dakota St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Hawaii at Stanford

CW — New Mexico St. at Florida St.

ESPN — East Texas A&M at Mercer

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama A&M at Howard

10 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at UNLV

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Christopher Columbus (Fla.)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — DeSoto (Texas) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Chandler (Ariz.) at Basha (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FOX — Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Championship, South Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Championship, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:15 p.m.) OR Texas at Milwaukee (7:15 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Angels (10:07 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (10:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Indianapolis

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

10 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth

USA — English Premier League: Hull City at Coventry City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

USA — Bundesliga: Hamburger SV at Borussia Dortmund

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Chicago at New York

_____

Sunday, Aug. 30

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: INDY NXT by Firestone at Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgetown at Duke

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Wisconsin at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Consolation Third-Place Game, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Miami at Washington (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Miami at Washington (12:15 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Tampa Bay (1:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at Toronto (1:37 p.m.)

3 p.m.

NBC — Houston at N.Y. Mets (3:10 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Houston at N.Y. Mets (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (7:20 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea

USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Bay at Washington

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

ABC — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta

_____

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