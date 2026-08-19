Sports on TV for Aug. 24 – 30

ADV22-23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 24
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 3
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: TBA
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Golden State at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlanta at Los Angeles
PEACOCK — Atlanta at Los Angeles
_____
Tuesday, Aug. 25
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 4
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Dallas
_____
Wednesday, Aug. 26
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Houston at N.Y. Yankees
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
USA — Toronto at Seattle
_____
Thursday, Aug. 27
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Baylor at Texas
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 6
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, First Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
11 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Washington (1:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: New England at Cleveland
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Qualifying, Third Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Phoenix
_____
Friday, Aug. 28
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Stanford
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: 2026 Vuelta a España, Stage 7
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
11 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Saint Joseph Regional (N.J.) at Mount Carmel (Ill.)
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR Miami at Washington (6:45 p.m.)
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
APPLE TV — Seattle at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Baltimore
8 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Cincinnati at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — TBA
10 p.m.
ION — TBA
_____
Saturday, Aug. 29
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 – Race 1, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — North Carolina vs. TCU, Dublin
3 p.m.
NBC — San Jose St. at Southern Cal
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Virginia
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at N. Dakota St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Hawaii at Stanford
CW — New Mexico St. at Florida St.
ESPN — East Texas A&M at Mercer
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama A&M at Howard
10 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at UNLV
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — DeSoto (Texas) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Chandler (Ariz.) at Basha (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FOX — Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Championship, South Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Championship, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:15 p.m.) OR Texas at Milwaukee (7:15 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Angels (10:07 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (10:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Indianapolis
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool
10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth
USA — English Premier League: Hull City at Coventry City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
USA — Bundesliga: Hamburger SV at Borussia Dortmund
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Chicago at New York
_____
Sunday, Aug. 30
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: INDY NXT by Firestone at Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
1 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgetown at Duke
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — Wisconsin at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
GOLF — LPGA Tour: FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Consolation Third-Place Game, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Miami at Washington (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Miami at Washington (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Tampa Bay (1:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at Toronto (1:37 p.m.)
3 p.m.
NBC — Houston at N.Y. Mets (3:10 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Houston at N.Y. Mets (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (7:20 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Leeds United
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Manchester United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Bay at Washington
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
ABC — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta
_____
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