Rodman’s brace and late winner propels Washington over Houston 2-1 as NWSL returns

Trinity Rodman scored a pair of goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Washington Spirit defeated the Houston…

Trinity Rodman scored a pair of goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Washington Spirit defeated the Houston Dash 2-1 on Friday night.

In other action across the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current downed the Denver Summit 3-0 and Angel City topped the Orlando Pride 2-0. The games were the first for the league after an extended summer break.

In the 50th minute, Leicy Santos’ pinpoint long ball found Rodman in stride for the smooth finish and a 1-0 lead.

Houston rookies Linda Ullmark and Kate Faase combined in the 89th minute to level the game at 1-1.

In the final minutes of stoppage time, Rodman fired home the winner before the home crowd at Audi Field. The Spirit (7-3-2) have won seven of their last eight games.

The Dash (4-7-2) have dropped five consecutive on the road.

Cooper gets a brace for Kansas City

Croix Bethune and Michelle Cooper connected for two goals in Kansas City’s shutout of the Summit in Commerce City, Colorado.

Off a turnover in the 35th minute, Bethune slipped a pass out wide to Cooper who buried it to make it 1-0.

A minute later, Kansas City’s Temwa Chawinga drew a foul in the box on defender Eva Gaetino. The ensuing penalty kick attempt by Lo’eau LaBonta would sail over the post.

In the final moment of first-half stoppage time, Chawinga’s shot was cleared off the line by defender Ayo Oke.

In the 81st minute, Bethune found Cooper again to double the lead for the Current (8-5-0).

Chawinga scored her eighth goal of the season in the 87th minute to complete the shutout. With the loss, expansion Denver fell to (4-5-3).

Reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Lorena was out with a hip injury. In her regular season debut, Marisa Jordan started in her place and made three saves for the clean sheet.

Jónsdóttir’s return sparks Angel City

Maiara Niehues scored for the third straight game and Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored in her return from injury to give Angel City the win at home.

Niehues fired home the rebound for the opening goal in the 36th minute. Jónsdóttir forced a turnover in the 56th minute, dribbled, and scored from a tight angle to double the lead for Angel City (5-6-1).

Jónsdóttir returned to the starting lineup after missing the last four games with a foot injury.

Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson recorded one save for her third shutout of the season.

Interim head coach Leif Gunnar Smerud led Angel City in the first match since the firing of Alex Straus.

NWSL Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda was unavailable for Orlando (5-6-2) due to a thigh injury.

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