Fan dies after cardiac arrest at German Bundesliga soccer game

A long-time Eintracht Frankfurt supporter died in hospital, aged 87, hours after suffering a cardiac arrest in the stadium during…

A long-time Eintracht Frankfurt supporter died in hospital, aged 87, hours after suffering a cardiac arrest in the stadium during a German Bundesliga game, the club said Tuesday.

The stadium fell silent as paramedics worked to revive the man, who hasn’t been named, during the second half of Frankfurt’s 2-2 draw with Cologne on Sunday.

“The 87-year-old, who was a long-standing member of the club and had held a season ticket for many years, suffered a cardiac arrest during the match. Although he was successfully resuscitated at the scene, his condition could not be stabilized,” Frankfurt said.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family and friends. We would like to thank the emergency services for their efforts to save the life of our supporter, which were ultimately in vain, and we thank all the fans and visitors for their sensitivity in supporting these efforts.”

In October, another fan died after falling ill while entering the stadium at a German Cup game between Leipzig and Energie Cottbus.

The atmosphere was hushed at Cottbus’ stadium as both sets of supporters refrained from chants following an announcement about the incident.

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