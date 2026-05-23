Anne Arundel Co. cheer camp owner arrested for abuse of a minor

An Annapolis man who owned a youth cheer academy was charged with assault of a minor after being taken into custody Wednesday.

An Annapolis man who owned an academy for competitive cheer teams in Queen Anne’s County was arrested by Maryland State Police after he sexually abused a 9-year-old child last year.

Dustin Moss Burket, 52, of Annapolis was charged with second-degree rape, abuse of a minor and assault after being taken into custody Wednesday.

Maryland State Police said that the incident happened last summer on the property of the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville, which is owned and operated by Burket. The victim was under his supervision at the time.

Police launched an investigation into Burket last April. A grand jury convened by the Queen Anne’s County State Attorney’s Office indicted Burket after reviewing the evidence from the investigation.

Burket is being held at the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators urge any additional victims or those who know of possible victims to contact Maryland State Police Sgt. Brian Dadds at 410-758-1101 or via email at brian.dadds@maryland.gov.

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