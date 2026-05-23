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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 23, 2026, 4:15 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO (218½) Oklahoma City

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF
at BOSTON -161 Minnesota +136
at N.Y YANKEES -134 Tampa Bay +113
Seattle -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF
Texas -145 at LA ANGELS +121

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis -104
LA Dodgers -173 at MILWAUKEE +146
at ATLANTA -166 Washington +140
at ARIZONA -181 Colorado +151

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -159 Pittsburgh +134
Cleveland -126 at PHILADELPHIA +107
at CHICAGO CUBS -164 Houston +139
at SAN FRANCISCO -112 Chicago White Sox -106
at SAN DIEGO -162 Athletics +137

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -146 at VEGAS +121

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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