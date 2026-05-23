NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (218½) Oklahoma City MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|1½
|(218½)
|Oklahoma City
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-161
|Minnesota
|+136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+113
|Seattle
|-136
|at KANSAS CITY
|+116
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Texas
|-145
|at LA ANGELS
|+121
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-115
|St. Louis
|-104
|LA Dodgers
|-173
|at MILWAUKEE
|+146
|at ATLANTA
|-166
|Washington
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-181
|Colorado
|+151
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-159
|Pittsburgh
|+134
|Cleveland
|-126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+107
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-164
|Houston
|+139
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-112
|Chicago White Sox
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|Athletics
|+137
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-146
|at VEGAS
|+121
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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