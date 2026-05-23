NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (218½) Oklahoma City MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (218½) Oklahoma City

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF at BOSTON -161 Minnesota +136 at N.Y YANKEES -134 Tampa Bay +113 Seattle -136 at KANSAS CITY +116 at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF Texas -145 at LA ANGELS +121

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis -104 LA Dodgers -173 at MILWAUKEE +146 at ATLANTA -166 Washington +140 at ARIZONA -181 Colorado +151

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -159 Pittsburgh +134 Cleveland -126 at PHILADELPHIA +107 at CHICAGO CUBS -164 Houston +139 at SAN FRANCISCO -112 Chicago White Sox -106 at SAN DIEGO -162 Athletics +137

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -146 at VEGAS +121

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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