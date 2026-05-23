Mauricio González scores stoppage-time goal for Minnesota in 1-1 tie with RSL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mauricio González subbed on in the 77th minute for Minnesota United and scored his first…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mauricio González subbed on in the 77th minute for Minnesota United and scored his first career goal in stoppage time Saturday in 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake.

Joaquín Pereyra played a ball into the area from about 27 yards out on the left side and González flicked a header inside the back post to make it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time. The 21-year-old González made his sixth career appearance in MLS.

Minnesota won both matches with RSL last season and has a six-game unbeaten streak in the series.

Zach Booth opened the scoring with his first career goal in the 22nd minute. Zavier Gozo, beyond the top of the penalty arc, pushed a pass wide to right corner of the area, where Booth pushed it forward with his first touch and then blasted a shot into the top-netting.

Minnesota’s Mamadou Dieng appeared to have scored on a header, off a corner kick played in by Tomás Chancalay, in first-half stoppage time, but was caught offside and the goal was nullified.

Minnesota (6-5-4) is winless in four straight. Drake Callender did not have a save.

Rafael Cabral had one save for Salt Lake (8-4-2)

RSL are 1-3-2 on the road this season.

Minnesota’s Kelvin Yeboah did not play, and missed Friday training session, due to “internal matter.” Yeboah leads the club with eight goals this season.

According to reports, RSL’s Diego Luna. who did not play (muscle tightness) Saturday, and the 19-year-old Gozo have been left off the U.S. men’s national team roster for the World Cup. The official announcement of the roster is Tuesday.

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