Memorial Day Parade brings long list of road closures to DC

D.C. drivers will make way for the National Memorial Day Parade on Monday, as there's a long list of road closures to accommodate the event.

Memorial Day means crowded streets in downtown D.C., but not because of traffic.

Drivers will make way for the National Memorial Day Parade on Monday. There’s a long list of road closures to accommodate the event.

It starts Saturday at 7 a.m. when the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking, until Monday at 2 p.m., according to D.C. police:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue NW

Also on Saturday is the annual United House of Prayer for All People parade in Downtown D.C. From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

M Street from 6th to 7th Street NW

6th Street from M Street to S Street NW

S Street from 6th Street to 13th Street NW

13th Street from S Street, NW to Logan Circle

P Street from Logan Circle to 7th Street NW

7th Street from P Street NW to M Street NW

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., M Street NW from 6th Street to 7th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

6th Street from L Street to S Street NW

S Street from 5th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from S Street to O Street NW

Logan Circle, NW

P Street from 14th Street to 6th Street NW

7th Street from Q Street to L Street NW

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, D.C. police said parking is forbidden on the following roads:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street SW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW

C Street from 19th Street to 18th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic entirely from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, said police:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

SE/SW Freeway — access to 12th Street Expressway (Tunnel) from I-395 exit ramps

12th Street Expressway (Tunnel) exit from Independence Avenue SW

The streets below will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge — HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue NW

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