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Memorial Day Parade brings long list of road closures to DC

WTOP Staff

May 21, 2026, 4:05 AM

Memorial Day means crowded streets in downtown D.C., but not because of traffic.

Drivers will make way for the National Memorial Day Parade on Monday. There’s a long list of road closures to accommodate the event.

It starts Saturday at 7 a.m. when the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking, until Monday at 2 p.m., according to D.C. police:

  • Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW
  • 7th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue NW

Also on Saturday is the annual United House of Prayer for All People parade in Downtown D.C. From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

  • M Street from 6th to 7th Street NW
  • 6th Street from M Street to S Street NW
  • S Street from 6th Street to 13th Street NW
  • 13th Street from S Street, NW to Logan Circle
  • P Street from Logan Circle to 7th Street NW
  • 7th Street from P Street NW to M Street NW

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., M Street NW from 6th Street to 7th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

  • 6th Street from L Street to S Street NW
  • S Street from 5th Street to 14th Street NW
  • 13th Street from S Street to O Street NW
  • Logan Circle, NW
  • P Street from 14th Street to 6th Street NW
  • 7th Street from Q Street to L Street NW

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, D.C. police said parking is forbidden on the following roads:

  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 7th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street SW
  • Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street SW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street NW
  • 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW
  • C Street from 19th Street to 18th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic entirely from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, said police:

  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street NW
  • Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • SE/SW Freeway — access to 12th Street Expressway (Tunnel) from I-395 exit ramps
  • 12th Street Expressway (Tunnel) exit from Independence Avenue SW

The streets below will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street NW
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge — HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway
  • 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue NW

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