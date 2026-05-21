Memorial Day Parade brings long list of road closures to DC

Memorial Day means crowded streets in downtown D.C., but not because of traffic.
Drivers will make way for the National Memorial Day Parade on Monday. There’s a long list of road closures to accommodate the event.
It starts Saturday at 7 a.m. when the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking, until Monday at 2 p.m., according to D.C. police:
- Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW
- 7th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue NW
Also on Saturday is the annual United House of Prayer for All People parade in Downtown D.C. From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:
- M Street from 6th to 7th Street NW
- 6th Street from M Street to S Street NW
- S Street from 6th Street to 13th Street NW
- 13th Street from S Street, NW to Logan Circle
- P Street from Logan Circle to 7th Street NW
- 7th Street from P Street NW to M Street NW
From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., M Street NW from 6th Street to 7th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- 6th Street from L Street to S Street NW
- S Street from 5th Street to 14th Street NW
- 13th Street from S Street to O Street NW
- Logan Circle, NW
- P Street from 14th Street to 6th Street NW
- 7th Street from Q Street to L Street NW
From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, D.C. police said parking is forbidden on the following roads:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street SW
- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street SW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street NW
- 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW
- C Street from 19th Street to 18th Street NW
The following streets will be closed to traffic entirely from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, said police:
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- SE/SW Freeway — access to 12th Street Expressway (Tunnel) from I-395 exit ramps
- 12th Street Expressway (Tunnel) exit from Independence Avenue SW
The streets below will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street NW
- Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway
- Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge — HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway
- 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue NW
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