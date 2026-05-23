Loudoun Co. schools say Title IX probe opened over alleged restroom recordings at Freedom High

Loudoun County Public Schools the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened a Title IX investigation into allegations of unauthorized recordings in school restrooms at Freedom High School.

Loudoun County Public Schools said it has been notified that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened a Title IX investigation into allegations of unauthorized recordings in school restrooms at Freedom High School.

According to an LCPS news release, the school division said the allegations are “serious and unacceptable and that it responded through school-based, administrative and law enforcement channels after the concerns were raised.”

A Loudoun County Public Schools student has been charged in this case. The student is accused of recording boys without their pants and underwear on while they were using the bathroom at Freedom High School.

WTOP news partner WJLA 7News reports that multiple sources told reporter Nick Minock that the student is transgender.

“Minock’s sources said this student has been using a phone to record naked boys underneath bathroom stalls for three years, more than 40 victims are involved, and school administrators have known about the situation for much longer than the school is letting on,” the WJLA stated.

LCPS said its priorities throughout the ongoing investigation have been on supporting students and families, protecting student privacy and maintaining a safe learning environment for students and staff. The district said it continues to work closely with law enforcement.

OCR’s public communications suggest the agency may already have reached conclusions in the case, and LCPS said it expects the investigation to “remain neutral and based on a fair and objective review of the facts.”

LCPS warned that heightened media attention could be harmful to students and families involved.

They remain committed to keeping schools safe, supportive, welcoming and respectful for every student.

They will continue working with students, families, staff, law enforcement and the broader community while the matter moves through the appropriate processes.

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