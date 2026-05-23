All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|15
|.694
|—
|New York
|30
|22
|.577
|5½
|Toronto
|24
|27
|.471
|11
|Boston
|22
|28
|.440
|12½
|Baltimore
|22
|29
|.431
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Chicago
|26
|24
|.520
|3½
|Minnesota
|24
|27
|.471
|6
|Kansas City
|20
|31
|.392
|10
|Detroit
|20
|32
|.385
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|26
|25
|.510
|—
|Seattle
|25
|27
|.481
|1½
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|1½
|Houston
|21
|31
|.404
|5½
|Los Angeles
|18
|34
|.346
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|25
|26
|.490
|10½
|Washington
|25
|27
|.481
|11
|Miami
|23
|29
|.442
|13
|New York
|22
|29
|.431
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|28
|21
|.571
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|22
|.569
|2½
|Cincinnati
|26
|24
|.520
|5
|Pittsburgh
|26
|25
|.510
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|San Diego
|30
|20
|.600
|½
|Arizona
|26
|24
|.520
|4½
|San Francisco
|20
|31
|.392
|11
|Colorado
|20
|32
|.385
|11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8, Boston 6
Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 2
Baltimore 7, Detroit 4
Seattle 2, Kansas City 0
San Diego 7, Athletics 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 9, San Francisco 4
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-2), 12:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-2) at Boston (Gray 5-1), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 4-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 3-6), 4:05 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 11 innings
San Diego 7, Athletics 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 9, San Francisco 4
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-2), 12:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-4) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 3-6), 4:05 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quintana 2-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 5-2) at Atlanta (Pérez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
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