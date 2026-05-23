All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 15 .694 — New York 30 22 .577…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 15 .694 — New York 30 22 .577 5½ Toronto 24 27 .471 11 Boston 22 28 .440 12½ Baltimore 22 29 .431 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 31 22 .585 — Chicago 26 24 .520 3½ Minnesota 24 27 .471 6 Kansas City 20 31 .392 10 Detroit 20 32 .385 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 26 25 .510 — Seattle 25 27 .481 1½ Texas 24 26 .480 1½ Houston 21 31 .404 5½ Los Angeles 18 34 .346 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 16 .692 — Philadelphia 25 26 .490 10½ Washington 25 27 .481 11 Miami 23 29 .442 13 New York 22 29 .431 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 18 .625 — St. Louis 28 21 .571 2½ Chicago 29 22 .569 2½ Cincinnati 26 24 .520 5 Pittsburgh 26 25 .510 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 20 .608 — San Diego 30 20 .600 ½ Arizona 26 24 .520 4½ San Francisco 20 31 .392 11 Colorado 20 32 .385 11½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8, Boston 6

Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 7, Detroit 4

Seattle 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 7, Athletics 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 9, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-2) at Boston (Gray 5-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 11 innings

San Diego 7, Athletics 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 9, San Francisco 4

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-4) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 2-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 5-2) at Atlanta (Pérez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

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