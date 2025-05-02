Freedom-Woodbridge grad Josh Fuga receives ‘greatest call’ of his life

Midway through the seventh and final round of the NFL Draft April 26, agent Chris Martin told his client, Josh Fuga, that the Los Angeles Chargers wanted to sign the former Freedom-Woodbridge standout as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Midway through the seventh and final round of the NFL Draft April 26, agent Chris Martin called his client, Josh Fuga, with a potentially life-changing question.

The Los Angeles Chargers wanted to sign the former Freedom-Woodbridge standout as an undrafted rookie free agent.

“Do you want to take it?” Martin asked.

Fuga emphatically said, “Yes” – as if there was any other possible response. From there, introductions with his future employer came fast.

First, Los Angeles’ defensive line coach Mike Elston texted Fuga to welcome him to the organization and then told him he would follow up after the draft. Elston kept his word.

No more than a minute after the final selection was made, Elston did follow up. Except he had two unexpected people with him: assistant defensive line coach Will Tukuafu and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Fuga was beside himself with emotion. During their initial conversation, Fuga asked Elston if he could put him on speakerphone when he called back. Elston suggested connecting through FaceTime.

Now, at a draft party with about 25 people at a family friend’s house in Stafford County, Fuga was actually talking with Harbaugh, the national champion coach at Michigan and the Super Bowl coach with the San Francisco 49ers. Didn’t he have something bigger to do at that moment than talk to an undrafted rookie free agent?

Not at all. The Chargers were thrilled to bring in him.

“The greatest call of my life,” Fuga said.

In the few minutes they spoke, all three coaches praised the way Fuga played. He was big, strong and fast. And although he started only 16 games over five full seasons as a Virginia Tech defensive lineman, Fuga still played plenty and was productive when he got on the field. In 60 games, he finished with 12 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

The Chargers noticed all these attributes early on. While the San Francisco 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts, the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins followed Fuga as well, Los Angeles showed the most interest.

At Virginia Tech’s Pro Day March 26, a Chargers’ scout told Fuga they liked him.

“It was refreshing to hear,” Fuga said.

As another sign of things to come, the Chargers even sent Fuga a long-sleeved shirt with the team logo on it, along with a team hat, two days before the start of the draft April 24.

Fuga didn’t know any of those items were coming. A Chargers’ employee called to ask him for his address, but didn’t say why. Fuga did check the area code beforehand via a Google search to see where the call came from. It was legitimate, Los Angeles was the only NFL team to send him anything.

Although he had the option of going into the transfer portal during his time at Virginia Tech, Fuga said he remained committed to the Hokies for his entire football career. He began there and would end there.

“My parents always taught me and my brother: Finish what you started,” Fuga said. “Tech was always my home.”

In case no NFL team signed or drafted him, Fuga had backup plans. He was looking at taking online classes to become a real estate agent. With his undergraduate degree in criminology, he also considered training to become a SWAT team member. Or maybe going into coaching football.

But those are all on hold for the moment. Next up is Chargers’ rookie mini-camp May 9-11. Fuga was one of 18 free-agent signings by Los Angeles.

Fuga has been to California only once before and that was on a layover to Hawaii, where his mother’s family is from. This trip is different. He has a job now. Any uncertainty about his pro football future disappeared. He will get his NFL shot.

“I can’t wait,” Fuga said.