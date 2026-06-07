NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (216½) San Antonio MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|2½
|(216½)
|San Antonio
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-126
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|Boston
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-114
|at CLEVELAND
|-105
|Houston
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|-139
|Cincinnati
|+118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-184
|Washington
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-179
|at TORONTO
|+150
|Milwaukee
|-158
|at ATHLETICS
|+133
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.