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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 7, 2026, 5:26 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (216½) San Antonio

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -126 at BALTIMORE +108
Boston -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
N.Y Yankees -114 at CLEVELAND -105
Houston -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -139 Cincinnati +118
at SAN FRANCISCO -184 Washington +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -179 at TORONTO +150
Milwaukee -158 at ATHLETICS +133

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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