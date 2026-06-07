NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (216½) San Antonio MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (216½) San Antonio

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -126 at BALTIMORE +108 Boston -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 N.Y Yankees -114 at CLEVELAND -105 Houston -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO -139 Cincinnati +118 at SAN FRANCISCO -184 Washington +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -179 at TORONTO +150 Milwaukee -158 at ATHLETICS +133

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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