Atlanta Hawks reward Quin Snyder with a contract extension

The Atlanta Hawks extended coach Quin Snyder’s contract on Monday. Details of the multi-year extension were not disclosed in the…

The Atlanta Hawks extended coach Quin Snyder’s contract on Monday.

Details of the multi-year extension were not disclosed in the team’s announcement.

Snyder led the Hawks to a 46-36 regular-season record and the franchise’s first outright playoff berth since the 2020-21 season. It was a year of significant turnover for Atlanta, which underwent a roster overhaul midseason, notably parting ways with four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young.

Snyder surpassed 500 career wins in March amid an impressive post-trade deadline surge, becoming the 41st coach in NBA history to reach the milestone. Atlanta’s 46 wins were the most since the 2015-2016 season.

An exciting season for the Hawks ended in April after a Game 6 defeat against the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Atlanta is the only team to beat the Knicks in the postseason so far.

It’s Snyder’s second contract extension with the Hawks since joining the franchise during the 2022-2023 season. The move comes shortly after the Hawks promoted Onsi Saleh from general manager to president of basketball operations and signed him to a long-term deal in late May.

“Quin has been a phenomenal leader for our team, and extending his contract reflects our commitment to stability and sustained growth as we build toward high-level success,” Saleh said in a statement. “Over the past three seasons and amid an evolving roster, we’ve seen clear, measurable progress, which is a testament to the culture he’s established and the leadership he brings every day. He has created an environment where our players are challenged, supported, and empowered to grow, and that focus on player development has elevated our entire program.”

Under Snyder, the Hawks had back-to-back recipients of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Dyson Daniels won the award in 2025 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker earned the accolade after a breakout 2026 campaign in his first year with the Hawks.

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