‘The most important games the Nationals have played in a long time’ are at the park where they can’t win

WTOP's Rob Woodfork spoke to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic about why one of MLB's best road teams has struggled its own ballpark.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals looks on during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on June 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Mitchell Layton) WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals looks on during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on June 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Mitchell Layton) The numbers shouldn’t be able to share a stat sheet. The Washington Nationals have won five straight road series — a stretch that includes a 14-1 demolition in Arizona — yet they return to Nationals Park on Friday carrying a 12-20 home record, punctuated by Miami’s three-game sweep the last time they played on South Capitol Street.

That contradiction is the price of admission for the Nats’ most consequential homestand in years: three against Seattle starting Friday, three against Kansas City starting Monday, and a fan base trying to figure out whether the away team it keeps reading about actually exists in person.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, who covers the Nationals daily, has heard the theories.

Manager Blake Butera told reporters this week he thinks the answer lives in the first inning; The Nationals lead baseball in first-inning runs, and on the road, the league’s highest-scoring offense gets to land that punch in the top half, forcing opponents to play from behind before they’ve taken a swing.

A player offered Nusbaum a different explanation a few weeks back: This team simply likes adversity, pointing to its winning record against clubs over .500.

Nusbaum isn’t ready to endorse a grand unified theory.

“I struggle to read into it too much, because again, I think that stuff generally evens out,” he told WTOP.

“But it’s absolutely fair to have the talking point like a third of the way through the season, because it is so drastic.”

The question has changed

Last month in this space, the question was whether the Nationals were for real. That question has expired.

The new one is harder: When does this franchise’s window open — and who gets to decide?

It won’t be the front office. Not yet, anyway. Nusbaum figures the organization is roughly 20 to 25 games from knowing its own answer.

“I think these next 30 games are uber important,” he said.

Everything in Paul Toboni’s brief track record points to deliberate. Nusbaum read the MacKenzie Gore trade as a front office chasing value and depth over proximity — willing to push its window deeper into the future in exchange for more bites at the apple.

Don’t bank on a July splash, either. If Washington is active at the deadline, Nusbaum expects “a mix of buying and selling,” with the buying aimed at undervalued arms stuck in someone else’s Triple-A logjam, not headliners.

And the dream scenario — extending James Wood or CJ Abrams to bolt the core in place?

“Extensions are one of the hardest things to get done in sports,” Nusbaum said. “I think it’s still highly unlikely that one of those guys gets extended, though not impossible.”

Translation: The suits aren’t going to declare a window open. The players will have to kick it open themselves.

Nobody is kicking harder than Wood, who leads the team in home runs and the National League in walks a year after his post-Derby spiral. Nusbaum points to two changes: an offseason spent strengthening a lower half that betrayed him down the stretch last season — “when you don’t have your legs, you don’t really have anything,” he said — and a swing that’s quietly more patient than it looks.

Wood, Nusbaum said, is “letting the ball travel further this year,” waiting an extra beat before committing. That split second explains the opposite-field shots into the red seats and the walk totals alike: “You see the power, you see the walks go up.”

It also explains why this offense plays anywhere. It isn’t riding hot streaks. It’s riding a young superstar who got better at the hardest part of hitting.

The case against — and why it’s wobbling

If you’re skeptical of this team, your evidence is on the mound, and it’s legitimate.

The Nationals’ run prevention sits among the worst in baseball, the team ERA is bottom five and Jake Irvin is on the injured list.

Nusbaum put it plainly: “it’s really hard to pitch in chaos your way to October.” The 2024 Tigers bullpenned their way there, sure — an exception that mostly proves how rarely it works.

But the skeptic’s case is shakier than it was three weeks ago. Since mid-May, Nusbaum notes, Washington’s rotation owns the fourth-best ERA in baseball — a small sample somewhat inflated by the use of an opening pitcher, but still real innings against real teams.

And there’s this: over the last 20 games or so, “they have the third-best run differential in baseball, so it feels real,” Nusbaum said. The only thing left to fear, he added, is the swoon Nats fans have been conditioned to expect.

Six games, then we’ll talk

So strip away the wild card math, which Nusbaum concedes is a brutal path in a National League where almost nobody is selling. The actual stakes of Mariners-Royals week are bigger than a standings page.

“This is when we find out whether the timeline starts in 2027 or whether it starts in 2028 and hell, maybe there’s a 5% chance it starts in 2026,” Nusbaum said. “These are the most important games the Nationals have played in a long time.”

And for the first time all season, the most important games are the ones in their own building — the one place this team has given its fans the fewest reasons to believe.

The front office will spend July deciding what the Nationals are. The Nationals get six games at home to decide first.

You can find more Nationals coverage from Spencer Nusbaum at The Athletic.

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