Eldridge’s grand slam caps wild comeback as Giants rally from 8 down in 8th to stun Nats, 11-10

Bryce Eldridge hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to cap an incredible comeback by the San Francisco Giants, who scored 10 runs over the final two innings of an 11-10 victory against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Nationals Giants Baseball San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge hits a grand slam in front of Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Nationals Giants Baseball San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge (8) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in front of Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. (2) during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Nationals Giants Baseball San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game winning grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Nationals Giants Baseball San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge celebrates after hitting a game winning grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Nationals Giants Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood, left, hits a two-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac, right, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Nationals Giants Baseball San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game winning grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Eldridge hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to cap an incredible comeback by the San Francisco Giants, who scored 10 runs over the final two innings of an 11-10 victory against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

San Francisco trailed 9-1 before rallying for five runs in the eighth and five more in the ninth to stun the Nationals and avert a three-game sweep.

Big league teams trailing by at least eight runs in the eighth inning or later had lost 4,291 consecutive games since Cleveland stormed back from 10-2 down to beat Tampa Bay 11-10 on May 29, 2009, per Sportradar.

Matt Chapman had four hits, including two home runs — his second coming as part of back-to-back homers with Rafael Devers in the eighth to set up the comeback.

Jung Hoo Lee singled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games for the Giants, the longest active stretch in the majors.

Luis Arraez and Chapman hit consecutive doubles to begin the ninth. Devers walked and Lee singled to load the bases before Eldridge, who grew up a Nationals fan in Northern Virginia, drove a 2-0 slider from Mitchell Parker (2-3) into the right-field arcade for the rookie’s fourth home run.

Lee raised his arms in celebration before the ball went over the wall.

James Wood hit his 18th home run for Washington. Daylen Lile added four hits, and Curtis Mead also homered on a day when every Nationals starter had a hit while seven players drove in at least one run.

Washington, which had already clinched its fifth consecutive road series win, was on the verge of finishing a 5-1 trip before collapsing in the ninth.

Reiver Sanmartin (1-0) retired six batters to earn the win. He gave up Mead’s leadoff homer in the ninth that made it 10-6, but that insurance run wasn’t enough for Washington.

Wood got the Nationals going in the third when he crushed a high 3-1 fastball from starter Robbie Ray and sent it over the center-field fence.

Washington scored three runs in the sixth and added three more in the seventh before the Giants rallied.

Ray allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Nationals: RHP Zack Littell (6-4, 4.76 ERA) faces the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Giants: Had not announced a scheduled starter for Friday’s home game against the Chicago Cubs.

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