Column: Rest easy, Commanders fans — 2026 schedule is a gift within the NFL’s misplaced priorities

When the Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule dropped last Thursday, many Burgundy and Gold fans were focused on the challenging start to the season. But further analysis shows there are structural advantages baked into Washington's calendar — and they come with an uncomfortable asterisk.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Jeremy Reaves #39 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Emilee Chinn) PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Jeremy Reaves #39 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Emilee Chinn) When the Washington Commanders’ 2026 schedule dropped last Thursday, many Burgundy and Gold fans were focused on the challenging start to the season. But further analysis shows there are structural advantages baked into Washington’s calendar — and they come with an uncomfortable asterisk.

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp’s annual rest disparity analysis, Washington enters 2026 with more than nine days of net rest over its opponents — meaning across 17 games, the Commanders will enjoy substantially more rest than their opponents on a cumulative basis. That figure ranks fourth in the entire league, alongside Dallas, Buffalo and Chicago.

“In four of the last five seasons prior to this year, they have had negative net rest handed to them by the NFL,” Sharp told WTOP. “So to get not just positive net rest, but plus nine days of net rest should stand out.”

Furthermore, the Commanders will face zero opponents off a bye week, have only one short-week road game and a Week 7 bye placed near the midpoint of the schedule. Sharp noted that Washington’s one rest-disadvantage game is almost an advantage itself.

“They only have one game where they play at a rest disadvantage all year, and it’s only a one-day rest disadvantage that happens to come Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, the worst team in the NFL this year,” Sharp said. “So if there’s ever a period where you want to be playing with a rest disadvantage, it’s against the worst team in the NFL.”

And when Washington has had that rest edge, it’s shown up in the results. According to Sharp, the Commanders over the last two seasons are 4-2 straight up in games where they’ve had a rest advantage — and 3-4 when they haven’t.

There’s one more subtle edge worth noting again after Thursday’s 2026 schedule announcement: Washington’s arguably toughest home games (against Super Bowl champion Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams) are both West Coast teams playing 1 p.m. EST kickoffs. Sharp said that used to be considered an automatic advantage for the home team, and while he cautioned the benefit is now more situational and team-dependent than it once was, he’s clear it is still not a detriment.

“It doesn’t hurt the Commanders to play a 1 p.m. Eastern time game against a West Coast team,” he said.

The 2025 season illustrated why the broader rest picture matters. Washington was among the three worst teams in rest differential, and all three (the Raiders, Commanders and Saints) finished with losing records. Of the five teams with the best rest differential, four had winning records, including the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Think about what that means in the NFC East race this year. Washington and Dallas each have just one game with a rest disadvantage. The reigning division champion Philadelphia Eagles have five, including their Week 8 road game at Washington, when the Commanders will be coming off their bye week.

And Sharp’s data on the Eagles in rest-disadvantage spots is striking.

“Since 2015, when playing with three or more days of rest disadvantage … the Eagles are just seven wins, 14 losses and a tie, straight up and against the spread, recording minus 36% (return on investment),” he said.

For a competitive division that may again come down to one or two games, those margins matter.

“The league has gone on record as trying to say that ‘we don’t believe rest matters,'” Sharp said. “But I think that if you have any level of common sense, you realize that having a slight rest advantage is a benefit.”

Sharp argued the most underappreciated reason why rest matters isn’t about fatigue — it’s about who can suit up.

“If you’re playing on short rest, a guy gets a concussion, he definitely can’t come back because we’ve got a game on Thursday,” Sharp said. “Whereas if you play on Sunday, maybe there’s a chance I can get this guy back. Same thing with ankle sprains … a guy might be able to return. So I just think that it’s silly and the data backs it up, that rest does matter.”

Those margins matter physically, competitively and especially late in the season when cumulative fatigue starts showing up on injury reports.

That said, let’s not schedule the Super Bowl parade down Constitution Avenue quite yet. The Commanders still have to prove last season’s 5-12 flameout was the fluke, not the 2024 run to the NFC title game. Jayden Daniels has to stay healthy. The revamped defense still has more questions than answers.

An uncomfortable truth

But pretending the schedule is neutral would be dishonest. And here comes the uncomfortable part.

Washington’s scheduling advantages didn’t come out of a vacuum. They came at other teams’ expense. And the way the NFL constructed this year’s schedule is the latest reason to doubt the sincerity of the league’s stated concern for player safety.

Sharp’s analysis describes the 2026 schedule as the least equitable in NFL history across most key metrics.

The best-rested team, the Chicago Bears, will have 15 more cumulative rest days than their opponents. The worst, the Los Angeles Chargers, will have 24 fewer. That’s a 39-day swing, the largest gap in any NFL season since at least 2000. There will be 110 games out of 272 where one team holds a rest advantage, 40% of all games and the most in NFL history.

Sharp said the league’s scheduling philosophy has quietly but clearly shifted in favor of maximizing matchups most attractive to networks — and the consequences are predictable.

“By prioritizing that strategy … they are going to wind up with situations where there are more haves or have-nots, teams that are getting screwed with rest, or teams that are benefiting with rest, because it’s no longer a driver for the league to try to be more balanced in that degree,” he said.

To be fair, the NFL did make genuine improvements in 2026 — eliminating the brutal three-games-in-10-days stretch entirely, reducing four-games-in-17-days situations to just one and cutting down on games played after road Sunday or Monday night appearances. Those are real wins for players.

But Sharp isn’t buying the broader narrative — and said the fix wouldn’t even be complicated.

“It would not take more than five minutes for them to just make an adjustment in their model,” he said.

The Commanders got lucky in the draw for what is a pivotal season for the franchise. They should take every advantage the calendar offers them and run with it.

But just know the schedule was built not with the health of players in mind, but the health of the league’s own bottom line.

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