‘No one is saying no development’: DC residents hold lawn party to air RFK Campus concerns

A group opposed to parts of the development surrounding a future Commanders stadium hosted an event to encourage community members to share their thoughts on the plans with District officials.

Residents of the Kingman Park district in Northeast D.C. hosted a lawn party Sunday near the former RFK stadium site, but it wasn’t any regular neighborhood gathering.

The event was hosted by the Friends of Kingman Park Civic Association, a group opposed to parts of the planned development for the 180-acre area surrounding the future Washington Commanders stadium.

It was the group’s second lawn party this year aimed at encouraging community members to share their thoughts with District officials.

In June, the D.C. Office of Planning released a draft plan calling for up to 6,500 housing units, commercial development, parks and recreational spaces, including a public plaza and recreational fields.

A proposal also includes a riverfront district designed to provide access to the Anacostia River and Kingman and Heritage islands.

“The sort of broad promises in the master plan sound great from a bird’s-eye view, but then when you dig into the details, there’s not really much for the community 365 days a year,” said Alexis Pazmiño, president of the Friends of Kingman Park Civic Association.

She’s referring specifically to a study released by Metro where the agency said it would be too expensive to build a new train station in the Kingman Park area, an idea previously floated as a possibility within the new development.

Another issue stemmed from the lack of grocery options planned for the development, something Pazmiño said would be helpful as the community faces a food desert.

‘Let’s not create a Joni Mitchell song here’

The main topic at hand during Sunday’s lawn party, however, was concern for the lawn itself. As part of the draft plan, a new road would be paved through the green space surrounding the site along Oklahoma Avenue.

Pazmiño said residents regularly use the area for walking, sports, community gathering, and other activities.

“Let’s not create a Joni Mitchell song here, not pave our little slice of paradise simply in sake of a parking lot,” Pazmiño said.

She said the community feels as if the planning for the space is focused on visitors rather than the community already living in the area.

“No one is saying no development. I think that’s kind of a false narrative. That, you know, it’s NIBMY’s saying ‘no, no, no,'” Pazmiño said. “I bought my house wanting this new development, but I want it to make sense, and that’s, I think, what’s missing in the larger conversation.”

The goal of the Sunday event, according to the group, is to remind the community that the draft plan is not set in stone.

A 45-day public comment period on the RFK Campus Master Plan ends Aug. 14.

The D.C. Office of Planning told WTOP last week that the city has received comments from about 600 people showing a “level of sustained interest” in the project.

A revised draft of the plan will ultimately be sent by the D.C. Office of Planning to the D.C. Council this fall after the public comment period closes. If adopted, the master plan would pave the way for new zoning regulations at the site.

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