New body camera footage captures moments before deadly Maryland shooting

Newly released body camera footage is providing new insight into an encounter between Montgomery County police and an armed man that turned deadly last month in Gaithersburg.

Newly released body camera footage is providing new insight into an encounter between Montgomery County police and an armed man that turned deadly last month in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The footage captures the moments leading up to the July 12 shooting, which unfolded at a bus stop near the Montgomery Village Plaza shopping center on Lost Knife Road.

At the time, officers from both the Montgomery County Police and Gaithersburg departments responded to reports of an armed man and had cleared out the center’s parking lot as they’d carried out negotiations.

The man at the center of the case was identified as 46-year-old Rockville resident Elliott Powers.

The body camera video shows Powers sitting at the bus stop as officers approach, asking to see his hands. “We have a gun,” officers are heard saying.

Several cruisers pull up and some officers can be heard asking Powers to drop the gun for around 10 minutes, as the scene is cleared.

About 12 minutes into the video, Powers is seen lifting his gun and pointing it in the direction of an officer. At that point, multiple officers shoot at Powers, killing him at the scene.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation.

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this story.

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